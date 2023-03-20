Home Health Spahn: The Basic Law means responsibility
Health

Spahn: The Basic Law means responsibility

by admin

Paderborn

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn called in Paderborn to win back young people for politics. “This is only possible if we noticeably improve people’s everyday lives through concrete improvements,” said Spahn at a dialogue event on the 70th anniversary of the constitution.

Together with the Vice President of the University of Paderborn, Simone Probst, and the Entrepreneur Marcus Graf von Oeynhausen-Sierstorpff Spahn spoke about the importance of our Basic Law for our social interaction.

It is important to him that young people in Germany in particular can look ahead with more confidence, said the minister. “There has never been such a value-conscious young generation as there is today,” explained Spahn. The question of what is important to young people today should concern us more. Everyone has a great responsibility to protect the freedom that the Basic Law gives us. “And my concept of freedom includes the responsibility to contribute to our society,” Spahn continued. He wants to shape politics that inspire enthusiasm for the future. A good example of this is the attempt to use the opportunities of digitization to improve everyday patient life close.

See also  iPad Air 5 teardown makes battery replacement easier-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Because Allegri went to the locker room before...

Jesi, 45-year-old cyclist found dead in a canal

Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi: “Rabiot scored the goal, a very...

Serie A: the capital derby goes to Lazio...

even children among the wounded

Healthy breakfast with vitamins and minerals

UBS will buy Credit Suisse – Il Post

Child and youth rehabilitation: Right now: cure for...

In memory of Franco Rotelli

A 17-year-old Swedish rescued in Italy has a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy