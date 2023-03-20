Paderborn

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn called in Paderborn to win back young people for politics. “This is only possible if we noticeably improve people’s everyday lives through concrete improvements,” said Spahn at a dialogue event on the 70th anniversary of the constitution.

Together with the Vice President of the University of Paderborn, Simone Probst, and the Entrepreneur Marcus Graf von Oeynhausen-Sierstorpff Spahn spoke about the importance of our Basic Law for our social interaction.

It is important to him that young people in Germany in particular can look ahead with more confidence, said the minister. “There has never been such a value-conscious young generation as there is today,” explained Spahn. The question of what is important to young people today should concern us more. Everyone has a great responsibility to protect the freedom that the Basic Law gives us. “And my concept of freedom includes the responsibility to contribute to our society,” Spahn continued. He wants to shape politics that inspire enthusiasm for the future. A good example of this is the attempt to use the opportunities of digitization to improve everyday patient life close.