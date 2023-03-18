At the weekend, the governing coalition decided to reduce health insurance contributions to company pensions. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is now speeding up so that the relief on January 1 reaches those affected. Spahn has presented the parliamentary groups with a formulation aid for a draft law to introduce an exemption in statutory health insurance to promote company pension schemes. In this way, the minister wants to strengthen confidence in company pension schemes.

