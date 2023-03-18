Home Health Spahn wants to quickly implement relief for company pensioners
Health

Spahn wants to quickly implement relief for company pensioners



At the weekend, the governing coalition decided to reduce health insurance contributions to company pensions. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is now speeding up so that the relief on January 1 reaches those affected. Spahn has presented the parliamentary groups with a formulation aid for a draft law to introduce an exemption in statutory health insurance to promote company pension schemes. In this way, the minister wants to strengthen confidence in company pension schemes.

