Spain and Pan American Health Organization Strengthen Collaboration on Key Health Issues

MADRID, 6 – The acting Minister of Health, José Miñones, recently held a meeting with the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, to strengthen the existing collaboration between Spain and PAHO. The meeting took place in Buenos Aires as part of the ongoing V World Summit on Mental Health.

During the meeting, Minister Miñones reiterated Spain’s support for the Region of the Americas in health-related issues and discussed the priorities of the country in its Presidency of the Council of the EU. Additionally, the minister shared Spain’s calendar of High Level Meetings (RAN) with Barbosa.

Several areas of collaboration were highlighted during the meeting. Firstly, the promotion of transplants was discussed, with Spain’s model being recognized as a reference. Digital Health initiatives, the response to HIV as a public health problem, and the need to overcome the associated stigma were also emphasized.

Furthermore, Spain expressed its commitment to Global Health and its contribution to ending tuberculosis and malaria. The deployment of One Health initiatives, which focus on the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, was also addressed.

Miñones and Barbosa both emphasized the importance of vaccination campaigns. They cited the donation of COVID-19 vaccines, which has allowed for the allocation of over 70 million doses since July 2021. In light of their discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry and PAHO to facilitate activities related to the Ibero-American Donation and Transplant Network/Council (RCIDT).

The meeting between Minister Miñones and Director Barbosa underscores the commitment of Spain and PAHO to strengthen collaboration in key health sectors. This partnership aims to address pressing global health challenges and drive progress in areas such as transplants, addictions, global health, and the One Health concept.