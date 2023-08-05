Spain closes beaches because of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the water

The record heat wave in Spain has had unpleasant side effects: The constantly high water temperatures have led to the spread of harmful bacteria in the sea water on some beaches.

“The Sun” reports that the bacteria found are mainly enterecocci, a type of lactic acid bacteria. Among the approximately 25 known enterococci species, there are several that could cause disease in humans.

Blood poisoning and urinary tract infections could result. It is particularly problematic that there are no effective antibiotics against some of the bacterial strains.

Several beaches are affected

According to “The Sun”, questionable bacterial concentrations were found primarily in bays in Urbanova and San Gabriel.

Beaches in Els Tossals and Centro are also said to have been affected in the past. For the latter, however, the warning has now been lifted.

