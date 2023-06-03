Home » Spain, Ferrari disaster in qualifying! Leclerc out in Q1, penultimate start
by admin
The editorial staff Saturday 3 June 2023, 4.34 pm

BARCELONACharles Leclerc is immediately out in the first qualifying stage at the Spanish Grand Prixeighth round of the season Formula 1. The pilot of Ferrari does not go beyond the nineteenth and penultimate time in Q1and in Sunday’s race will start from the last row on the grid, ahead only of Logan Sargeant. On with the thrill Carlos Sainz, who gets the fourth fastest time at the last attempt in a qualifying that was immediately blazing. There is waiting to understand the reason for the disappointing result of the Monegasque.

Leclerc’s disappointment

I would be very surprised if the car is okay – Leclerc said shortly after to the microphones of Sky Sport -. We have to look at the data and the car very well, something was wrong. This morning in these conditions the car was very good. I took right-hand bends and it was fine, I took left-hand bends and something didn’t add up. Today it cost us a lot, but tomorrow we have to get back to a good feeling to go forward. I don’t have an answer for now, I have to look at some data to comment. The feeling was completely different than every time since the beginning of the year. I almost hit the wall during the first red flag and was going 60km/h.

