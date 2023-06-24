Spain, honeymoon couple stays in Majorca in a super cheap hotel: the hotelier forces them to…

Spain, in Majorca a newlywed couple finds themselves staying in an all too cheap hotel: what they are forced to do because of the hotelier’s fault is absurd!

It is obvious that tourist resorts, when they are overrun by vacationers, must have stringent rules, however usually they have to do with the locations on the beach or with the way of dressing. Instead, a couple on their honeymoon were faced with a shocking experience due to a strange ‘law’. In short, it is really true that saving never means earning money and this case is the clearest proof of that.

Being able to book in a place without ever having seen it or knowing it is really complicated. Online reviews, when there are any, can be deceiving, so this couple had the worst of the worst: they had a nightmare vacation instead of a romantic honeymoon. The two lovers, 36-year-old Magdalena Brylinska-Beaton and 37-year-old Andrew Beaton organized everything, in a two-star resort in Mallorca, Spain and with excellent prices. On the web they have found both positive and negative comments of the hotel in question, therefore they have decided not to give weight to the malicious ones since the whole trip has come to cost only 860 pounds.

“Saving is never the same as earning”a couple traveling to Majorca in Spain experienced this proverb firsthand

The description of the hotel called it basic, but clean. However, the two newlyweds began to have suspicions of this even before arriving at the hotel, when the taxi driver who accompanied them there, knowing the name of the place – Sun Club El Dorado – started laughing. Once they arrived, Magadalena and Andrew were given two colored plastic cups. The moment this happened, the receptionist told them: “Please introduce them every time you want to order something to drink”.

The problem is, if the couple thought it was a figure of speech… It wasn’t at all. On the first evening, the couple went to the bar and ordered a sangria, but received in response: “Where are your cups? Only in those you can drink”. And the same was also true for morning coffee, for example. Absurd how then, the staff didn’t even wash the two glasses. “I had to wash them myself using bubble bath”said a shocked Magdalena.

In the end, the holiday was anything but economically advantageous. The couple had to hurriedly find another place to stay, without receiving any refund other than the 11 euro tourist tax. Thankfully, the rest of the holiday was much less strenuous with great food and ‘normal’ glassware.

