Spain-Italy, Mancini makes mea culpa: ‘Wrong form, they deserved it’

The Italy coach apologizes at the end of the Nations League semi-final loss against Spain: "We changed with the idea of ​​doing better but perhaps we need to continue with the football we set up a few years ago. There was an assessment wrong on my part about the formation. The boys? They gave everything they had against a strong opponent, but we had to play better"

Roberto Mancini he is not satisfied with the performance of Italy, beaten by Spain in the semi-final of the Nations League, but he doesn’t reproach his boys for anything: “The boys gave their allall they had.” More critical in choosing race strategy: “We had to play betterthat’s for sure – he explains – We had set up the game in a certain way, but maybe this isn’t our football.”. The reference is to the 3-5-2 adopted as opposed to the usual 4-3-3: “In the first half it went well, in the second half we dropped too low and we weren’t able to play anymore. Maybe I should have done something, I should have change something”.

"My rating was wrong on the form" Spain once again proved to be a very difficult opponent for the Azzurri: "Spain is a strong team, even when they change players – Mancini continues – We we set up a football a few years ago and maybe we need to continue with that, we had set it up like this thinking we could do something better". On the decision to leave Verratti on the bench: "Barella and Frattesi can play together, that was the idea at the start of the game and then we can also change. Again, I believe there was one wrong assessment by me on the form".

Immobile: “Defeat that burns, for me it was just the same” Immobile’s goal for the temporary equalizer wasn’t enough for the Azzurri: “There’s bitterness, we fought until the end, we were a bit unlucky, it happens, This defeat burns us a lotfootball is like this – explains the Lazio striker – Against Spain it’s always difficult because they always have the ball, they haven’t created a lot, in terms of play they have done something more, for me it was just the same, I’m very sad, it burns me, it’s difficult to judge immediately”.