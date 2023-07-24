Spain, Supreme Court seeks arrest warrant for Puigdemont

July 24, 2023 13:26

“One day you are decisive in forming the government, the next day they order your arrest,” attacks the former Catalan leader. The request jeopardizes any agreement between independence activists and socialists after the elections



There could be a breakthrough in the negotiations for the formation of the new government in Spainafter elections no overall winner. The attorney of the Supreme Courtwhich depends on the executive, asked Judge Llarena to issue a European arrest warrant to extradite and imprison the exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and MEP Toni Comin. The pro-independence activists themselves, with their seven seats, could guarantee the re-election of outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

His reaction – “One day you are decisive in forming a Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest”, Puigdemont reacted on Twitter, referring precisely to the results of his political party, Junts per Catalunya, in the Spanish elections. The seven seats of the Catalan separatists could in fact be decisive for the reconfirmation of Sanchez: only with their contribution the socialists, together with Sumar and the Basque radicals, can pass the fateful threshold of 176 seats necessary for an absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies. The tweet from Aleix Sarri i Camargo, Puigdemont’s assistant, is also controversial: “This is Pedro Sanchez’s true dialogue”.

The origin of the request – Puigdemont, also a MEP like Comin, was the protagonist of a secessionist attempt in 2017 and has been wanted by the Iberian justice ever since. The alleged crimes are “disobedience” and “aggravated embezzlement”. The prosecutor’s request comes after, in early July, the European Union court confirmed the revocation of the parliamentary immunity Puigdemont enjoyed, complying with a request from the judge responsible for the case in which the politician is accused. So far the former Catalan leader has managed to avoid the action of the Spanish justice by always remaining abroad, mainly in Belgium. And precisely the possible predisposition of the Belgian justice to authorize his extradition is at the moment one of the main unknowns of the case.

The conditions for the socialist-Catalan agreement – In the past few hours, the independentists of Junts had dictated the conditions for a possible agreement with the socialists. As explained by the general secretary of the party, Jordi Trull, there will be no support for Sanchez without “amnesty and self-determination for Catalonia”. The independence movement “cannot waste a situation like this” and must take advantage of “the window of opportunity” created by the result of the elections, while remaining “faithful to the commitments made towards the Catalan citizenry”.

An unpassable road – However, for Sanchez it would be problematic to agree to a future referendum for the independence of Catalonia: the political price to pay would in fact be too high, with the Popular Party and Vox ready to collect the votes of the disaffected. And now the request for an arrest warrant for Puigdemont complicates the situation even more. The return to the polls is getting closer.

