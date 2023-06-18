Spain win Nations League: Croatia beat on penalties and return to lift a trophy after 11 years | First page

La Spagna wins the Nations League 2023 and returns to lift a trophy for nations to the sky after 11 years by completing their bulletin board by inserting this trophy next to those of the European and World Cups. 120 minutes were not enough for Roja to get the better of once again a very combative Croatia with many goal chances not realized by both sides and the lottery of penalties to act as the final judge. Majer, Laporte and Petkovic are wrong and the decisive penalty is from Carvajal which sends the Red Furies of the new coach De La Fuente back to the Olympus of football.

A balanced match right from the start when only defensive blunders opened the way towards the goals defended by Unai Simon and Livakovic. Just the Croatian goalkeeper, in spite of him, took part in the first scoring opportunity when a wrong save was about to cost him the own goal saved from the post. A little later it is Gavi to waste by sending wide from a favorable position after a turnover under construction by the Croatians. The double thrill shakes Modric and compagani but first Kramaric launched vertically, he is recovered by Laporte face to face with Unai Simon, while shortly after a wild one Perisic heads up but fails to give strength and allows the goalkeeper to save. In the final of the fraction again Perisic and then Morata they come close to an advantage which, however, does not materialize.

And scoring chances are not lacking even in the first half with Juranovic that does not transform yet another play by Perisic in the wing from inside the area Asensio shortly after that, only in the center of the area, he headed a cross from the left. The changes of the two coaches break the rhythm interspersed only by the torpedo of Rodri which ends just wide, but the last thrill of the 90 minutes still comes in favor of the Roja with Ansu Fatiwho took over for Yeremi Pino, who beat Livakovic with a sure blow, but found the save on the line Perisic who sends the tender to the supplementaries.

The energies are in hiding and Croaza, who went into extra time also with the Netherlands, feels the blow more. Spain has introduced more impactful fresh forces and it is true Dani Olmo, one of the last entrants, to devour a great opportunity from the edge. The Croatians react with a flash from Kovacic who sends on goal Major, but it is Nacho who saves everything in extremis. Still Elm tree misses the mirror from a few steps, while Unai Simon saves easily Vlasic. The draw does not unlock and so we go to penalties.

They all score, then the error of Major unbalances the match by being hypnotized by Unai Simon, Asensio and Perisic score, but it is Laporte to have the victory ball by shooting it on the crossbar going to the bitter end. Unai Simon it also surpasses itself on Petkovic giving another match point this time carvajal does not waste giving Spain the Nations League. Spain returns to winning a title after 11 years, while Croatia, once again, closes from eternal incomplete

