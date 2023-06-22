Spalletti arrives at the Coldplay concert in Naples: creepy fan reaction!

Luciano Spalletti also arrives at the Maradona stadium for the Coldplay concert in Naples: the reaction of the fans with the choir, here is the video

Latest news Naples – There is also Luciano Spallettiin the first evening in Naples of the Italian tour of the Coldplay. On the first date at the Maradona in Fuorigrotta, the now former coach of the Neapolitans also arrived. Who will participate in the evening in Tribuna Posillipo. And he was immediately welcomed by the chorus of Neapolitan fans: “Olè, olè, olè, olè, mister, mister!”.

