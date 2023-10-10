Home » Spalletti Explores New Solutions for Italy’s Qualification Matches Against Malta and England
Italian National Team Prepares for European Championship 2024 Qualification Tests

In their first tests in Italy, specifically in Coverciano, the blues managed by Luciano Spalletti have begun their preparations for the upcoming challenges in the qualification campaign for the European Championship 2024. The Italian team is set to face Malta in Bari and England at Wembley Stadium in the coming weeks.

One player who has already recovered and rejoined the team is Di Lorenzo, while Federico Chiesa is still working in the gym as he aims to regain full fitness. The Italian attack greatly relies on Chiesa’s contribution, both for his skills on the field and his emotional passion. The team’s medical staff is evaluating his condition daily, but the early indications are positive.

Spalletti’s Options

Luciano Spalletti, the coach of the Italian national team, now has a variety of solutions at his disposal for the upcoming matches against Malta and England. He has introduced numerous video sessions and department meetings in addition to the regular training sessions in Coverciano.

The coach will have to decide whether to field a consistent starting eleven for both matches or utilize a strategic rotation of players. This decision will be crucial in defense, midfield, and especially in the attacking department. Despite Chiesa’s injury concern, Spalletti has multiple options to choose from.

Two key additions to the team are Scammacca and Kean, who have impressed in their recent performances. Another significant presence is Berardi, whose combination of talent and experience makes him a vital player for Italy’s success.

The Italian national team’s fans are eagerly awaiting the qualification campaign for the European Championship 2024 and are hopeful that the blues, under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, will secure their place in the tournament.

