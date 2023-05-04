Spalletti, the cry after the tears for the Scudetto: “Napoli, it’s for you”

UDINE – “The problem for those used to working hard all the time, like me, is that they can’t fully enjoy even the victories. Happiness is a fleeting thing. Now I’ve won, ok, but then you have to work again. It’s a life setting that takes something away from you. Seeing the Neapolitans smile, the Neapolitans happy is the greatest emotion. They are the ones who bring me happiness. One has the feeling of a city on the neck, on the rump, they will be able to overcome the hard moments of life by thinking back to this moment here. So that’s an important thing. Now I feel more relaxed, thank goodness I managed to give this happiness to the Neapolitans“. These are the words of Luciano Spalletticoach of Napoli fresh Champion of Italy, to the microphones of Dazn after the 1-1 draw at the Dacia Arena with Udinese.

“Here they have seen great coaches and great footballers. The public is used to Diego Armando Maradona and it becomes difficult to tell him that we finished third, as happened last year. Sometimes I hear coaches say it’s only his third year on a team, we were saying last year that we failed for third place in our freshman year. Our goal was the Champions League, we had created a margin, then we weren’t able to win the Scudetto and we were also challenged. And I didn’t like this. They said I wasn’t convinced of winning, but how can you do it? Last year everyone jumped on me saying that I said something too big for personality and responsibility when I said we would try to win the Scudetto. I did it to get the most out of the players and build a mentality to move forward with this year. There have been Benitez, Ancelotti, Sarri who played the best football in Italy, Gattuso who won the Italian Cup, so what am I going to do? What do I play for? I could only play for the Scudettootherwise I would have had no escapeSpalletti continues.

“Osimhen? A very strong footballer who has a heart, has availability for the team, even today he was chasing everyone. How he sees the ball is like small children, he chases it from all sides. He’s really someone who has done a lot of stuff for the team. Scoring the goal that determines this Scudetto is the right reward. Two dedications? The first to the players, who deserved this happiness. The second to all the public, to all of Naples: is for you, Naples! And to the company, to everyone who works in this club. and even a little to Matilde, who is my daughter, and to all my family, friends, my brother Marcello“, concludes Spalletti, visibly moved.