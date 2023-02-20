FRANKFURT (GERMANY) – And Napoli in extraordinary form (seven victories in a row in the championship and +15 on the second) back in Champions League to challenge l’Concord Francoforte at home in the round of 16 first leg Champions League. Luciano’s team Spalletti has become the protagonist of an incredible race ed unexpected in the top European competition, finishing its group in first place with 15 points ahead of Liverpool. Now to move on to the quarterfinals we have to overcome the Germans, winner of the last one Europa League. After a delay caused by a logistical problem, the blue coach (together with captain Di Lorenzo) answered questions from journalists at the press conference on the eve of the scheduled match at the ‘Deutsche Bank Park’. Relive it in direct…

Spalletti to Sky: “Great opportunity”

In addition to the press conference, on the eve of the challenge of FrankfurtLuciano Spalletti also spoke to the microphones of Sky: “If the championship is a great opportunity, the Champions League is a great opportunity: these players deserved it on the pitch to play these matches. We’ve been trying to work to achieve these goals since last year. They are different matches than in the championship. They they’re more used to inside or outside races and we have to be good at thinking faster than we do in the championship”. Glasnercoach of Eintracht, had nice words for the Napoli but he said he was convinced he could win: “We have some weaknesses just like they have – commented Spalletti – He knows us well and we’ve been following them since last year, since they won the Europa League final, because among those who win there is always to learn. It will be a difficult match against an opponent who knows how to feel good on the pitch: we have a 50% chance of going through.”. Ma Spalletti trusts his: “I’m dealing with strong footballers, real men, who have correctly absorbed the passion of the Neapolitan public, with individuals who can put their own into it: Kvara for example, with Sassuolo, scored a stylistically beautiful goal”.

Conference concluded

The press conference has ended Luciano SpallettiNapoli coach who spoke after the captain John of Lorenzo on the eve of the round of 16 first leg Champions League on the field ofConcord Francoforte.

Spalletti praises the ‘reserves’

Spalletti then talks about the alternatives to the ‘holders‘: “Raspadori and Simeone have solved many problems for us, Elmas has done great things every time I’ve put him on. Lozano and Politano are the two I’ve changed several times because the level of both of them is very high, as are Mario Rui and Oliveira. which have different characteristics. Tomorrow evening we will see that everything works to the maximum”.

Spalletti: “I know Glasner, it will be tough”

Spalletti keep answering requests of journalists: “What would I like to see tomorrow? Let everyone be in their box: I can’t ask a guy like Kvara for Di Lorenzo’s work, but when they have the ball, Eintracht will have to withdraw and his availability will be needed. In general, I expect that be able to play the match that Napoli have been able to play since they started, get the ball moving and control the match”. Then a judgment on the opposing coach Glasner: “I’ve known him for some time because I faced him with Zenit. There is mutual respect for the work of the coaches, I have a number of collaborators that Napoli makes available to me to go and see the teams that play good football and that they went to see Eintracht who won the Europa League. They know how to attack high up but they are also capable of retreating and working on space. For GLasner only compliments also for what he is doing in the league, we’ll talk about that tomorrow of a difficult game. We met in the lift, but nothing happened… He’s an opponent you can also learn from, they have good numbers and plays to copy and we wrote them down on our notepad”.

Spalletti: “Osi and Kvara without fear”

Spalletti then praises his two jewels Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia: “They are sending out signals to world football, but we must not forget that they are young boys who need to be shaped – said the Naples manager –, which De Laurentiis and Giuntoli have been good at taking from a wide range of names. Tomorrow is one of those nights when it’s not permissible to be afraid and we will see plays that only players like them can show. It will be an important event for their growth”.

Spalletti ‘stings’: “I don’t trust journalists”

Spalletti’purses‘ then the reporters: “I don’t trust you, I remember the questions at the start of the championship, when you said we wouldn’t even get into the Champions League, better not to trust you” he said smiling. According to Spalletti then there is no favourite tra Napoli and concord: “Their coach said they have a 50% chance of qualifying in the two-legged tie and I think the same as he does.”

Here’s Spalletti: “I know my men”

Arrived Luciano Spalletti at the press conference: “What kind of Naples do I expect? I know my players and I know the men they are – said the blue coach –. Maybe Eintracht have a little more experience in inside or outside matches, but we’ve also approached matches in the league thinking in this way, so we’re ready. Tonight I will feed the reindeer who will put many gifts at our disposal tomorrow evening, we will see if we are able to unwrap them”

Spalletti to Sky: “Maybe some changes”

After Di Lorenzo it will be the turn of Spalletti who in the meantime spoke to the microphones of Sky: “We have a 50% chance of qualifying – said the Napoli coach –, is a great opportunity deserved on the field. Glasner says he targets our weaknesses? Nobody is perfect, everyone has weaknesses, too. You change? It is possible that there will be some changes compared to the last game.”

Di Lorenzo: “We want the quarterfinals”

As a captain of Lorenzo shares the merits of what the Napoli with former teammates from last season: “Today’s results come from a job that started from afar, if we’re here it’s also thanks to my former teammates”. The blue full-back is not thinking about a favorite Napoli in tomorrow’s match: “We face a strong team, they are having a good championship and play at a high pace and with high intensity. We only thought about working, without thinking about who is the favourite. In the end, everything depends on what we put on the pitch. The speeches in a circle at the team before matches? I do it because I feel like saying something to my teammates”.

Di Lorenzo: “We want the quarterfinals”

Speak captain Young DiLorenzo: “Me full-back ‘all-rounder’? The role was wanted and then we follow the instructions of the coach who asks us to go and occupy the spaces. The Champions League is difficult, at European level there is intensity and a high level. Compare with the ‘Won the European Championship with Italy? The unity of the group’. Then the analysis on the opponents and the strategies: “We worked on various aspects and also on set pieces. Napoli have never reached the quarter-finals and we are aware of the importance of the match, we want to demonstrate our qualities in Europe too”.

Here is Di Lorenzo, off to the conference

Giovanni of Lorenzo has arrived in the press room: the Press conference of the technician and the captain of the Napoli.

De Laurentiis: “Spalletti knows how to coach”

Waiting for Spalletti and Di Lorenzo is talking Aurelio De Laurentiis with the journalists present in the room: “The fan shouldn’t think because he doesn’t know how things are. He plays virtual football, places bets and it’s right that he says ‘whatever’. We, on the other hand, know how things are – he said the president of Naples – and last May 30 I said that we would fight for the Scudetto. SPalletti? We have a coach who knows how to coach. THE players are all focused on the goal and nobody thinks about the transfer market. There is no secret to this Napoli: we want to play while having fun.”

Still waiting for Spalletti and Di Lorenzo

Luciano Spalletti and John of Lorenzotechnician and captain of the Napolihave not yet arrived in the press room of the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurtwhere they will soon be speaking in conference (with a little delay compared to the scheduled time due to a logistical problem) on the eve of the round of 16 first leg of Champions League on the field ofunity.

De Laurentiis is in the press room

Meanwhile, he has arrived in the press room Aurelio De Laurentiispresident of Napoli joking with the journalists present.

Waiting for Spalletti’s words

Waiting for the words of Luciano Spalletticoach of Napoli which will soon speak in Press conference on the eve of the round of 16 first leg Champions League on the field ofConcord Francoforte.

Eintracht, the slogan of Glasner

Before Luciano Spallettion the eve of Eintracht Frankfurt-Napleshe spoke (together with the playmaker Mario Gotze) the coach of the Germans Oliver Glasner: “I’ve been studying Napoli since November” he revealed, then tossing a appeal to the blue fans… (READ EVERYTHING)

Spalletti’s show in the finishing touches

Looking forward to tomorrow’s challenge Spalletti gave a show in the session of finishing in Castelvolturno, before the departure of Napoli for Frankfurt: the coach became the protagonist of a small show in the middle of the field, playing and dribbling with the ball, with the video which it soon became viral. (READ EVERYTHING)





He asks for the ball and starts dribbling: show by Luciano Spalletti





Raspadori out: the blue squad

No surprises in the call-up list of Naples in view of the match in Frankfurt, with Raspadori absent due to‘injury that will keep him out for over a month with the return expected in April. (READ EVERYTHING)

Spalletti at the press conference

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will answer, together with the captain of Lorenzo, to journalists’ questions on the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. In just over half an hour the ztampa conference