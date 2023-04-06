8
With a Karim Benzema hat-trick, Real Madrid overwhelmed Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou and reached the Copa del Rey final where they will face Osasuna. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring just before the break. Then Carlo Ancelotti’s team scored a spectacular comeback by overturning the goal conceded in the semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.
