Spanish Dental Council and Oral Medicine Society Join Forces to Improve Oral Health

Title: Dentistry Leaders Collaborate to Improve Oral Health and Early Cancer Detection

Subtitle: President of the General Council of Dentists meets with Spanish Society of Oral Medicine to promote oral health initiatives

Date: July 4, 2022

Madrid, Spain – The president of the General Council of Dentists, Dr. Óscar Castro, convened a meeting with his counterpart in the Spanish Society of Oral Medicine (SEMO), Dr. Andrés Blanco, on Tuesday, July 4, in Madrid. The purpose of the meeting was to garner support and devise strategies to enhance oral health among the general population.

During the discussion, Dr. Castro emphasized the importance of organizing additional training courses for dentists on Oral Medicine. His plea was met with agreement from Dr. Blanco, who recently assumed his position as a member of the national scientific society.

Dr. Blanco underscored two significant factors necessitating such training. Firstly, he emphasized the importance of early diagnosis of oral cancer and the intrinsic link between oral pathologies and systemic diseases. Secondly, he stressed the need to prioritize the well-being of patients, viewing dentistry as not merely treating a mouth but considering the overall pharmacology and pathology of the individual.

“The dentist plays a crucial role in detecting diseases that initially manifest in the mouth. Regular dental visits are essential for identifying potential health issues,” stated Dr. Blanco, echoing the sentiments shared during the meeting.

Dr. Blanco further suggested that by increasing dental check-ups, cases of oral cancer could be diagnosed early, leading to improved prognoses. Routine examination of the oral mucosa, cessation of habits such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, and diligent treatment of potentially malignant oral pathologies were identified as potential ways to reduce the number of individuals affected by oral cancer.

“As medical professionals, our mission is to work collaboratively and implement actions that enhance the quality of life for citizens,” expressed Dr. Castro, highlighting the positive outcome of the meeting for both institutions.

The collaboration between the General Council of Dentists and the Spanish Society of Oral Medicine aims to strengthen oral health practices among dentists while improving early detection measures for oral cancer. By focusing on preventive care and increased awareness, it is anticipated that the overall well-being and prognosis of patients will significantly improve.

The joint efforts of these esteemed dental organizations underscore their commitment to the betterment of public health and their dedication to advancing the field of dentistry.

