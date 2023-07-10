Spanish Journal of Laboratory Medicine Achieves Milestones with PubMed Central Inclusion and Impact Factor Recognition

Title: Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine’s Journal Achieves Milestones in Scientific Publishing

The official journal of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML), Advances in Laboratory Medicine/Advances in Laboratory Medicine, has made significant strides in recent months. The journal has been included in the prestigious PubMed Central bibliographic database, increasing its visibility and facilitating public access to the works of its authors. This achievement, coupled with the journal’s recent impact factor recognition in the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), serves as a testament to the scientific rigor and quality of its publications.

Dr. Antonio Buño, President of SEQCML, expressed delight at fulfilling one of their long-standing objectives. The enhanced visibility of the journal and the conferred impact factor will undoubtedly incentivize authors to submit their papers, driving growth and continued improvement.

PubMed Central, the most important database of scientific literature in the field of medicine, will provide unparalleled visibility for Advances in Laboratory Medicine. As the main search engine used by researchers and users seeking scientific information, being included in this database is a significant achievement. In particular, the journal’s open access policy ensures that readers can access not just the abstracts but also the full-text articles.

Journal Citation Reports (JCR) is a valuable tool for measuring the relative importance of research journals in their respective subject categories. Under the category of Medical Laboratory Technology, JCR includes several relevant journals, such as Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine. Dr. Rose Ferrer, the editor of the SEQCML magazine, highlighted the importance of being included in the JCR, as it represents a mark of quality and impact.

The recent milestones achieved by Advances in Laboratory Medicine are a true recognition of the relentless work put in since its inception. Dr. Imma Caballe, former President of SEQCML, Dr. Mercedes Ibarz, Vice-President of the Society, and the entire editorial team are proud of the success. The team, led by Dr. Álvaro González, Chief Editor, Dr. Ignacio Arribas, Associate Editor, and Dr. Pilar Fernández Calle, Associate Editor, attributes this success to the enthusiasm, rigorousness, and dedication in selecting high-quality works. They also highlight the achievement of maintaining a translation system to ensure language barriers do not impede the dissemination of scientific information.

Advances in Laboratory Medicine’s bilingual nature allows it to reach a wider audience, both in the clinical laboratory field and related disciplines such as biochemistry, hematology, and immunology. Moreover, the journal serves as a platform for new researchers who may not yet be proficient in disseminating their research in English.

Looking ahead, Dr. Álvaro González, the chief editor, sees a positive balance for Advances in Laboratory Medicine since its inception. The recent milestones signify the end of one phase and the beginning of a new era. Dr. Wladimiro Jimenez, another associate editor, highlights the goal of disseminating high-quality science and becoming a recognized vehicle for quality research, ultimately benefiting authors by increasing readership and recognition.

