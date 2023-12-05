Spanish NGO Improves Access to Primary Medicine in Ukrainian Territories Ravaged by War

Spanish NGO Leads Efforts to Restore Medical Care in War-Torn Ukrainian Towns

Doctors of the World, the Spanish section of the international NGO, is spearheading efforts to restore and improve access to primary medical care in Ukrainian territories near the front lines and those that were under Russian occupation. The war has devastated the medical system in these areas, which was already fragile before the conflict.

In Borodianka, a predominantly rural town northwest of Kyiv, Russian forces used the area as a logistical hub in their failed attempt to reach the Ukrainian capital in 2022. Today, much of the town has disappeared from news reports, but the effects of the conflict linger.

The medical personnel deficit has only worsened due to the war. Many doctors and residents have either left the area or lost their lives during the conflict.

To address this issue, Doctors of the World has formed a mobile multidisciplinary team, consisting of a family doctor, a nurse, a midwife, and a psychologist. This team visits more than twenty towns around Kyiv, such as Nove Zalisia, to provide much-needed care and support on a monthly basis.

The war has left many people in these towns struggling with anxiety and high tension, leading to an increase in cases of hypertension and anxiety. The medical team is working to alleviate these issues, as well as to provide referrals for those who need more specialized care.

Although the focus during wartime is often on emergency medical care, the need for primary care is critical for millions of vulnerable people. Doctors of the World hopes to transform the crisis into an opportunity to improve the Ukrainian medical system in the long term by eventually transferring the current services to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. This would help in building a public health system that emphasizes primary care and continues to support the most vulnerable populations in the country.