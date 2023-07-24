Spanish Survey Reveals Success of Accredited Heart Failure Units Led by Cardiology and Internal Medicine

Heart failure is a complex and prevalent condition, and there are numerous multidisciplinary units in Spain dedicated to its care. The Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) and the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) conducted a survey to gain insight into the accredited heart failure units in the country. This collaboration between cardiology and internal medicine is unique and highly beneficial, as they complement each other in providing comprehensive care.

The survey was sent to 110 heart failure units, including 73 cardiology units accredited by SEC and 37 internal medicine units integrated into the program for Comprehensive Management Units for Patients with Heart Failure (UMIPIC). The responses obtained were anonymous, with a participation rate of 67% for cardiology units and 92% for internal medicine units. The main members of the heart failure units were cardiologists, internists, and specialized nurses.

The survey revealed that the majority of heart failure units had a full-time nursing department, with specialized nurses assuming important responsibilities such as participating in pharmacological titration. Additionally, most units had a day hospital for administering intravenous drugs. The survey also highlighted high therapeutic compliance in these units, with the use of recently approved drugs for heart failure being widespread.

The study authors concluded that both cardiology-led and internal medicine-led units are necessary to effectively care for the diverse spectrum of heart failure patients. These models are complementary and provide specialized care tailored to the specific needs of patients. The survey also showcased an evolution in the care of heart failure patients in Spain over time, with the availability of day hospitals increasing significantly.

Experts believe that the model of specialized heart failure units in Spain could serve as a potential model for other countries, particularly in Latin America where such units are scarce. However, it is acknowledged that establishing and maintaining these units requires significant organizational effort and resources.

Despite the success of these units, there are areas for improvement. The survey highlighted a lack of coordination between heart failure units and primary care physicians. Establishing better communication and collaboration between these two entities is crucial for providing holistic care and ensuring smoother transitions between hospital and primary care settings.

In conclusion, the collaboration between cardiology and internal medicine in Spain’s heart failure units has proven to be highly effective in providing comprehensive and specialized care. These units serve as an example for other countries and could potentially be expanded to address other complex diseases. However, improving coordination with primary care is essential for the continued success of these units.

