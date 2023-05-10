Sparkling or still water, which is the best choice: all doubts clarified

The inner dispute about which water is most good for our body has been going on for years now, but be careful, there is an answer!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Water is an essential element in our daily life and is essential for maintaining a correct water balance in our body. Whether it’s sparkling or still, first of all it’s important to drink enough of it throughout the day, however, many have been asking a crucial question for years now, namely whether sparkling or still water is better. An answer exists! Here is the solution that best suits your needs.

Still or sparkling? There is no rule! You just have to listen to your body!

Sparkling water is characterized by the presence of carbon dioxide which gives it a more lively and pungent flavor than that of still water. Many appreciate this characteristic and prefer it, as it can make consumption more pleasant especially for those who do not like to drink a lot. Sparkling water can also help aid digestion, thanks to its ability to stimulate the production of gastric juices and, therefore, in some cases choosing this alternative can be correct for our body.

On the other hand, natural water has a more neutral taste and may be more suitable for those looking for a more delicate and thirst-quenching drinking experience, it is carbon dioxide free and, for this reason, it may be more suitable for those suffering from gastrointestinal problems, such as gastroesophageal reflux or gastritis. Natural water is generally lighter and less satiating than sparkling water, therefore it can be drunk in larger quantities without causing stomach discomfort or excessive swelling, for this very reason, in general, those who care about having a flat abdomen are more focused on this choice.

As far as nutritional properties and health benefits are concerned, there are no substantial differences between sparkling water and still water. Both provide an adequate supply of minerals, such as sodium, potassium and calcium, and help keep the body hydrated and in perfect shape. The choice between the two types of water therefore depends mainly on personal preferences and the specific needs of each individual.

If you personally can drink yours minimum amount of water recommended, about 2 liters per day, only with a certain type of water, it is good to continue like this, the important thing is to drink a lot, even more in these months in which the heat will be the protagonist on our peninsula.