Sparkling water: does it make you fat? Here is the truth

Have you ever wondered if sparkling water really makes you fat? The answer is surprising: here’s what the experts say.

Surely you too will have heard at least once in your life that sparkling water makes you fat. But what does science say about it? Are we really sure that this statement is true and not just a false myth? When it comes to nutrition, in fact, we often run into rumors and popular beliefs that are anything but founded.

If, therefore, you want to know once and for all if it is true that sparkling water makes you fat you should definitely continue reading our article. Yes, because today we want to reveal everything there is to know about it. Thus, from now on you can always make the best choice for you and your physical health. In short, no more talking and let’s immediately clarify the matter.

Sparkling water: does it make you fat? The word of the experts

As we know, drinking at least 1.5 – 2 liters of water a day is a good habit to ensure the health of our body. According to some, however, there would be some profound differences between natural water and that sparkling. In this regard, there are those who argue that drinking sparkling water not only hurt the body, but also lead to weight gain. What do the experts say about it?

Well, if you like sparkling water it will interest you to know that it is absolutely not true that this drink does put on weight. It is simple water with zero calories, enriched however with carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide naturally or artificially. Therefore, as also confirmed by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, there is no difference from a nutritional point of view between still water and gassed.

However, there would be some studies which would demonstrate that the carbon dioxide contained within thesparkling water can stimulate the appetite hormone. Therefore, in some cases, who drinks sparkling water he might be hungrier. Which does not necessarily imply having to eat more and, therefore, put on weight.

It is true, however, that the bubbles can cause a slight abdominal swelling. A particularly evident symptom in the case of water with a high content of carbon dioxide or in subjects suffering from gastrointestinal disorders. However, it would not be a question of a real increase in weight, but of a merely transitory phenomenon. Did you know that? Anyway, to know all the effects that sparkling water can have in the long run on the organism do not miss this other article of ours. It could be very useful to you.