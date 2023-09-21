“Speaking out what matters”: Current survey shows that many people are not comfortable talking about…

Bristol-Myers Squibb GmbH & Co. KGaA

Open communication is very important for people with a serious or chronic illness and for those around them. Being able to express feelings and needs honestly and approach each other empathetically can relieve pressure and make it easier to deal with difficult situations [1]. However, this can be difficult at certain times. This is shown by a current representative survey that the market research company Ipsos carried out on behalf of the research-based pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb in August 2023 [2]. The aim of the survey: to better understand how patients, relatives and those around them communicate in connection with serious, chronic illnesses and what challenges and hurdles exist. The more than 1,000 respondents included patients, relatives and participants who were not currently affected by illness.

Communicating about illness is important, but it takes courage and effort

Two out of three patients (66%) find it important or even very important to talk openly about their illness. The need is greater in the 45 to 75 year old age group than among the 16 to 44 year olds (73% vs. 51%). [3]. Nevertheless, many of those affected and their relatives find it difficult: around a third of the participants reported that those affected had difficulty talking openly about their own illness. When informing their relatives about the diagnosis, one in three affected people sought support from a close friend, for example [2].

The biggest worry: overtaxing those around you and those close to you

A common hurdle when talking about their own illness is the fear that many sufferers have of expecting too much from the other person. Around 40% of the patients surveyed who said they were afraid before the first conversation were specifically worried about worrying the person they were talking to. This does not seem unfounded, as one in three relatives reacted to the conversation in an overwhelmed manner. But the fear of facing one’s own illness (24%), as well as the fear of being wrapped in cotton wool, expressed by 22% of those affected, can also be challenges that put a strain on the important exchange [2].

“The results show that there is a need for support to deal more openly with serious and chronic illnesses such as cancer, inflammatory skin or intestinal diseases or cardiovascular diseases. We would therefore like to provide concrete assistance to ensure that patients and those around them “It makes it easier to talk about the disease,” says Eszter Viragh, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb Germany. For this reason, the company, in collaboration with the psychotherapist Dr. Martina Prinz-Zaiss developed tips for the various communication situations in which patients often find themselves. The video clips are available online at www.bms.com/de. The topics are broad and cover, for example, the following questions:

How can you create a suitable setting for an initial, open conversation with a loved one?

It is important to choose a place and a time in advance to tell your partner, friend or sister about the diagnosis. This should not happen casually, but in a place where those affected feel safe and comfortable. Because in a calm, relaxed setting, most people can unconsciously absorb more of what is happening emotionally to the other person and how they react.

How do you start a difficult conversation, for example with a good friend?

In general, it is usually helpful to start with a question. This can be “What specifically would you like to know from me?” or “What can I explain to you?” and the like. It is important to start emotionally and not just state the facts. Expressing your own feelings and saying that something is difficult for you sets the tone for an open conversation and thus helps both parties.

What can help when a conversation becomes emotional?

When this happens, the most important thing is to allow the feelings and not try to suppress them. Breathing techniques can help reduce tension and calm down. For example, it helps to breathe in from the outside several times through the right nostril and out through the left nostril.

It is completely normal for everyone involved to be uncertain and to ask themselves “Can I address this? What can I say? How should I address it?” says Dr. Martina Prinz Zaiss. “However, dealing with the disease openly and authentically plays an important role – for patients and relatives alike,” emphasizes the expert. “Saying what works in you can connect, relieve and strengthen.” What is important to her: telling patients and relatives that all feelings are right and important and should be allowed, because this is the only way an honest exchange can succeed.

Representative survey methodology

Online survey in August 2023 with a total of 1,039 participants in Germany, representative by age, gender and region. Of the 1,039 participants, 389 participants are patients and 536 are relatives of patients who have already been confronted with a serious illness.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines that help patients overcome serious illnesses. However, the fight against serious illnesses is complex. We are convinced that this requires the joint strength and commitment of many people and institutions. As a research-based pharmaceutical company, we make an important contribution to this. Together we do our best to improve patients’ lives through research and science.

At the same time, we are committed to strengthening those affected on their path to a self-determined life with their illness. As a patient-oriented company, we want to support open dialogue about feelings, needs and expectations when dealing with serious illnesses and offer patients and their relatives guidance in living with these illnesses. This also includes finding ways out of the possible speechlessness and uncertainty when dealing with and living with the illness.

