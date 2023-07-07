Home » Spears: no selfie with Wembanyama, the security slaps her
Health

Spears: no selfie with Wembanyama, the security slaps her

by admin
Spears: no selfie with Wembanyama, the security slaps her

It happened Wednesday night in Las Vegas: the singer ended up on the ground. Immediate apologies, but a complaint was filed anyway

She wanted a selfie with Wembanyama, the new star of the San Antonio Spurs, and got a smack on the face. This is what happened to Britney Spears, according to what the always well-informed American portal TMZ tells. It wasn’t the French champion who hit her, whose character seems anything but abusive, but a member of the security who hadn’t recognized her (as if she would change something …).

Complaint

It happened in Vegas on Wednesday night. The artist was having dinner at the Catch restaurant of the ARIA Hotel with her husband, Sam Asghari, when she saw the 19-year-old French boy enter, 2.23 meters tall, beige T-shirt, faded jeans, just selected by San Antonio and destined to mark the future of the NBA. Spears ran to take a selfie, she tapped the boy on the back to ask him to turn around, but a security officer intervened and slapped her, to push her away. According to what was reported by TMZ, the singer ended up on the ground, she got up and walked towards her table, without getting upset. The security would have rushed to the table to apologize, but in the meantime the singer’s staff has filed a police report.

Gazzetta dello Sport

July 7, 2023 (change July 7, 2023 | 01:08)

© breaking latest news

See also  These are the healthiest foods out there – we should eat them more often

You may also like

WALDEMAR LINK GMBH & CO. KG – MP...

5 Second Rule: It makes a difference what...

The most beautiful half-up hairstyles to try!

The Importance of Sleep for Exercise and Brain...

Madonna’s Battle with a Bacterial Infection Reveals Her...

ORGAN RECOVERY SYSTEMS, INC. – LIFEPORT KIDNEY TRANSPORTER...

Glaucoma: symptoms and treatment in glaucoma | >...

Titanic, OceanGate ‘suspends’ operations after Titan tragedy

AIFA Restricts Use of Medicinal Products Containing Salbutamol...

Germany’s largest TV campaign in home care for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy