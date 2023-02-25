Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Series of publications (free) dedicated to making a diet more pleasant which may require, due to the pathology, the exclusion of foods such as meat, fish, dairy products, eggs

The diet is a real one life saving therapy for children born with certain genetic metabolic diseases: depending on the pathologyit must be free of protein, or fat, or fructose, or of other nutrients that the body cannot metabolize; it may also include «foods for special medical purposes», not always attractive, prescribed by the reference clinical center for the disease and at the expense of the National Health Service. To give practical support to families and patients forced to manage very restrictive diets every day, theItalian association for the support of hereditary metabolic diseases Aps (Aismme) has promoted a series of five cookbooks by title: “What will he eat when he grows up? Recipes for special metabolic diets».

Specific needs Each volume responds to the needs of a type of diet and contains 22 recipes specially designed and selected by specialists. I am already available il primo booklet with low-protein or low-protein recipes (suitable, for example, for the phenylketonuria diet

among the most frequent rare metabolic diseases) and the secondwhich contains recipes for low-fat or low-fat diets.

Stove tricks The three more volumes they will be ready in the coming months. “The relationship with foodespecially of children, can be problematic, but the diet prescribed by specialists it must be strictly observed to keep the consequences, even serious ones, of the disease under control – premised Manuela Vaccarotto, vice president of Aismme -. Some metabolic disease diets go as far as to exclude up to 80 percent of the normal food groups, for example meat, fish, dairy products, eggs. Same “foods for special medical purposes”, used in several cases since weaning, have poor palatability. This is why the recipe books are designed to make food tasty and a pleasure to share with others – continues Vaccarotto -. Conceived by Dr. Alice Dianin, dietitian of the hereditary metabolic diseases operating unit of the Integrated University Hospital of Verona and developed in collaboration with and Kitchenthey propose a little cooking tricks and also reworked traditional recipes such as, for example, protein-free baked lasagna». See also properties, benefits and how to eat

How to request recipe books For the quality of the project, the series has obtained the patronage of the Italian Society for Metabolic Diseases and Neonatal Screening, of the European reference network MetabERN and of the University Hospital of Verona. The cookbooks are distributed free of charge by Aismme in collaboration with the Treatment Centers and upon request (write to: [email protected]).

Without lactose and galactose Lactose and galactose-free recipes, suitable for the galactosemia diet and, in general, also for lactose intolerance will be illustrated in the third volume available at the end of June.

Fructose-free recipes The fourth volume of the series, ready to Decemberis dedicated to r

fructose-free recipessuitable for the diet for fructose and intolerance to this sugar.

Ketogenic diet In the fifth volume (ready at the end of 2024) there will be recipes for the ketogenic diet, which must be followed by those with GLUT 1 or pyruvate dehydrogenase deficiency, or in cases of drug-resistant epilepsy.