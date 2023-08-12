Home » Special Forces from Chile, US, and Spain Successfully Conclude Joint Exercise Southern Star
by admin
Operators from the Special Forces of the Chilean Armed Forces, United States Special Operations Command South (Socsouth), and Joint Command of Special Operations of Spain (MCOE) have successfully concluded the execution phase of the combined joint exercise called “Southern Star”. The training began on July 24 and involved over 1,700 troops from the three countries. The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and interagency work between special forces from different nations.

The exercise, which has been conducted since 2007 between Chile and the United States, focused on joint work between various branches of the Armed Forces to increase their combined capabilities. The training objectives included demonstrating and applying combat capabilities, verifying operational readiness, and improving the interoperability of special operations and sustainment units.

Covering a distance of over 3,000 kilometers, the exercise saw the full deployment of units from the Special Operations Brigade Lautaro, Army Aviation Brigade Bave, and Intelligence Brigade Binte, all of which are part of the Special Operations Command Cope. Support units were also involved throughout the national territory.

The scenario of the exercise simulated a mission assigned by the United Nations Organization (UNO) to restore peace and order in a country plagued by an insurgent force, resulting in internal crisis and violence. The Chilean Armed Forces, along with their international counterparts, coordinated operations from The Independence aerodrome in Rancagua.

Prior to the execution phase, the participating Special Operations units formed the Integrated Training Force (FIT). This stage focused on standardizing procedures and techniques to ensure seamless integration during the exercise.

During the exercise, the staff of the Special Operations Forces Center (SOTF-Center) carried out various operations, including coastal insertions using pneumatic boats, boarding and capturing a boat, fast rope descent techniques from an Airbus AS532AL Cougar helicopter, and skydiving jumps from a Lockheed Martin P-3ACH Orion aircraft. These activities greatly enhanced joint-combined interoperability.

Overall, the exercise successfully achieved its training objectives and facilitated effective collaboration between special forces units from Chile, the United States, and Spain.

