16. April 2014. At a special meeting in Berlin today, the federal and state ministers and senators responsible for health and care discussed questions of inpatient and outpatient care, care policy issues and the reform of care training.

In the subsequent press conference said Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe to the deliberations: “In the new federal government, we have set ourselves a great deal in terms of health and long-term care policy. The resolutions that we have already made on the topics of family doctor-centred care, health insurance finances and the first stage of the care reform show that we are quickly implementing the agreements from the coalition agreement. I am pleased that the countries also see it that way. The federal and state governments share a responsibility to provide people with an efficient infrastructure in the areas of care and healthcare.”