Special pain care for a self-determined life / further training offered by the German Pain Society strengthens expertise from which older people in particular benefit

Berlin – Whether in the hospital, in the pain outpatient department or in long-term care – nursing professionals play an indispensable role in pain therapy. As part of an interprofessional team from medicine, nursing, physiotherapy and psychology, you contribute to the success of pain treatment. In order to be able to provide people with pain with even more individual and patient-oriented care, the German Pain Society has fundamentally revised and further developed the curriculum for pain-related nursing training. Experts will explain the requirements that must be met in order to receive the certificate as a “nurse for special pain care” at an online press conference tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11 a.m., which will be held on the occasion of the 12th day of action against the pain takes place. Interested parties can register for the online PK here.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, every second person in Germany is older than 45 years, 20 percent of the population is even older than 66 years. “Arthrosis and many other degenerative diseases contribute to the fact that older people suffer from recurring or permanent pain much more frequently,” says Professor Dr. re. cur. Thomas Fischer, MPH, deputy spokesman of the ad hoc commission Curriculum Nursing Pain and Professor of Nursing Science at the Evangelische Hochschule Dresden. The older the society, the more important it is to have specialized knowledge about how people with chronic back or joint pain should be cared for. With the certified training to become a “nurse specialist for special pain care”, the German Pain Society eV contributes to the nationwide competent care of pain patients in hospitals and care facilities, old people’s homes or outpatient care services.

“Nursing specialists for special pain care have comprehensive expertise on the topics of pain development and pain therapy,” explains Fischer. This is particularly important in the area of ​​pain assessment. For example, people with dementia or with a cognitive impairment are often unable to describe exactly where it hurts or how severe the pain is. “Specially trained specialists can find out with the help of an assessment and thus create a basis for the right pain therapy,” says Fischer. They also advise and train those affected and their families on how to deal with the pain. The patients learn very practical behavior and movement strategies to minimize the pain. “The ultimate goal is to strengthen those affected so that they can lead as self-determined a life as possible despite the pain,” says Fischer. This is decisive for the quality of life, especially in older, multimorbid people who have to struggle with other diseases in addition to the pain.

In order to receive the certificate from the Pain Society, the training must include at least 80 hours of on-site theory and 40 hours of self-study. The final examination relates to a specific case, for which the participants should develop strategies for pain-related care and therapy. The first further training courses will take place this year according to the new requirements, from 2024 all further training courses will have to correspond to the new curriculum in order to receive a certificate as a “nurse for special pain care” from the German Pain Society. This rounds off the specialist society’s comprehensive range of training courses, which also includes further training for doctors and the curricula “Special Pain Psychotherapy” and “Special Pain Physiotherapy”.

More information at