by Elisabetta Caredda

The councilor reports to our newspaper that he has already sent a note to the general managers on the matter: “If a patient has been visited in a public structure by a specialist – this is Doria’s position -, it is pertinent and the duty of the specialist of the public structure fill in the referrals on the tests recommended for your patient. This so that the patient, having come out of a public specialist clinic, has all the demanding procedures on therapies, tests and diagnostic investigations that he must do ready. The exceptions are usually specialists in intramoenia“.

19 GEN – Following reports from patients in Sardinia regarding the difficulties in obtaining medical prescriptions from specialists, Health newspaper deepens directly with the regional councilor for health, Charles Doria, who returning to the topic of territorial medicine also addressed with general practitioners, explains: “Today more than before we absolutely must go towards the simplification in the life of all doctors. Of general practitioners therefore and of the entire health category, entrusting in particular to the administrative offices that bureaucratic load which is an important part, but which also occupies part of the care time which is ‘precious’ to the medical category to devote to the patient “.

“To meet the requests of family doctors – continues the representative of Giunta – we have discussed, and are continuing to discuss, a reorganization of a territorial health system that needs to adapt to today’s times, which are difficult times where we have far fewer ‘soldiers’ than those who we could have had twenty years ago. Today we have to rethink territorial healthcare with the aim of making it more efficient thanks also to the use of the most advanced technologies ranging from teleconsultation to telemedicine and teleassistance (which did not exist 20-30 years ago). This, to try to bring the specialist closer to the territories also through telemedicine and avoid the pouring of less serious patients (white and green codes) into the emergency rooms which are to be reserved for yellow and red codes “.

“But the underlying problem – highlights the councilor – is also to leave the doctors ‘hands free’ to be able to do health care and alleviate a little that part of the time they have to occupy with bureaucracy, which they themselves told me occupies 30-40% of their business. Bureaucracy that includes the compilation of dozens of forms for the inclusion of patients in various care pathways such as the ADI, the UVT and others. It is right that these bureaucratic procedures are carried out by administrators and not by doctors whose task must essentially be to listen to the patient’s ailments, make a diagnosis and give a cure. So go back to what was real medicine, which is to take charge of the patient’s problem, take care of it and solve it for him”.

“From this point of view of reasoning – continues Doria – I have ordered that an office for the simplification of administrative procedures be activated in all districts where the first step, for example to introduce a patient to the ADI path, will be asked of his or her doctor who will report the patient’s personal details, the diagnosis, the type of performance needed, but then all the rest of the taking charge, the organization of times and methods, must be up to the organizational and administrative offices which must have control of the bureaucratic procedures”.

“Always on topic – underlines the representative of Giunta – I have received some notes from colleagues in local medicine who sometimes find themselves with an excessive load of prescriptions of recipes that arrive on the recommendation of specialist colleagues in whose duties there is also, once visited the patient, the prescription on the prescription from the NHS that are not pertinent to the family doctor. It is also a good rule that, for reasons of information, the patient should share these services with his general practitioner who may possibly have the task of updating the patient’s electronic health record”.



“I wanted with a document addressed to the general directors of local health agencies and hospitals, remember this – the councilor points out -, so that by dividing each of his own tasks, we do not have the overload of bureaucracy, for example on family doctors, who already have to take charge at this time of other difficulties such as a greater number of patients. So in addition to trying to simplify as much as possible and reduce bureaucracy by giving it to the administrative offices, what belongs to each one, it is good that everyone does it”.

“As part of the prescription of tests or treatments – explains Doria again -, an exception is made by the doctors of the NHS who work in the intramoenia regime. Because the national legislation prohibits the use of the recipe book outside the public structure, so a doctor who carries out specialist activity in the intramoenia regime cannot use it. Then the latter can only write on the headed paper, and being a prescription made under the intramoenia regime, it is up to that point to reply to the general practitioner colleague because the intramoenia doctor cannot do so by law. This is the only exception”.

“Finally – concludes the commissioner -, in order for the patient to take advantage of a ‘continuity of care’, if the patient was satisfied with the first visit performed by a specialist at a given facility, it would be advisable that subsequent visits were also performed in the same center even if not by the same specialist who may not find. In fact, in public facilities it is obvious that specialists can rotate in shifts, but the patient’s outpatient file remains which allows the doctor who carries out the check-up in shift, even if it may not be the same as the first visit, to view the history previous clinic of the patient himself, which therefore allows continuity of care”.

Elizabeth Caredda

January 19, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

