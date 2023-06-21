Specialized treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome

HERBORN, Germany – Therapiepraxis Schepp, a renowned center for physical therapy, occupational therapy and fitness in Herborn, offers specialized treatments for patients suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome. The practice’s team of experts is focused on helping patients regain mobility and strength and effectively manage pain.

Carpal tunnel syndrome, a common condition often associated with repetitive hand and wrist movements, can cause significant discomfort and disability if not treated appropriately. The professionals at Therapy Practice Schepp are trained to effectively assess and treat this condition, using a variety of physical therapy techniques. Their treatment approach is based on an extensive initial assessment, followed by a series of therapy sessions tailored to the patient’s individual needs and medical condition.

Therapiepraxis Schepp is proud to be a pain specialist center with a focus on the treatment of acute and chronic pain through physiotherapy. The experts at the practice offer patients proven pain relief and significantly improve their mobility.

The center’s modern facilities and expert care make it a hub for improving health and fitness. The team at Therapiepraxis Schepp offers personalized training plans tailored to individual needs, whether the goal is to improve mobility, lose weight, or increase overall fitness levels.

The Schepp therapy practice is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays they offer training from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays.

To make an appointment or for further inquiries, please contact the center on 02772 575797 or by e-mail to [email protected]

About the therapy practice Schepp

The Schepp therapy practice is located at Tilsiter Str. 3a, 35745 Herborn, Germany. The center is a center of excellence where trained professionals offer valuable and effective help for physical and mental illnesses, including those that result from neurological damage. They actively work to alleviate limitations or prevent them from developing.

