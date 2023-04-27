Spectacular, energetic, forward-looking: FIBO 2023 shows the health of tomorrow

Cologne – FIBO as a hot spot for innovations and unforgettable live moments from the fitness and health industry: 867 exhibitors and 106,146 visitors have committed themselves to their vision of promoting a strong and healthy society.

“FIBO 2023 was a sensational success and clearly showed that it plays a pioneering role for the entire industry. We have succeeded in connecting new target groups with each other and showing future-oriented business potential,” says Benedikt Binder-Krieglstein, CEO RX Austria & Germany. “Today, FIBO not only drives developments in sport and fitness, but also accompanies the industry in the area of ​​health prevention – with an extensive supporting program as well as with cross-media content”.

Whether with the European Health & Fitness Forum, the premiere of the World Active Summit and the FIBO Congress: The supporting program of FIBO 2023 has impressively shown how diverse the synergies of fitness and health are and what potential there is.

“FIBO 2023 far exceeded our expectations. This is also reflected in some exhibitors who have achieved unprecedented sales. It confirms that our further developed understanding of health with all its facets such as nutrition and regeneration, wellness and exercise, mental and physical fitness is so well received. This includes not only the trade visitors,” emphasizes FIBO Event Director Silke Frank. “We have shown how each individual can live health. An important part are start-ups and progressive companies that, together with the players in the industry and their innovations from digitization, Tech and Nutrition are making a difference around the world.”

The next FIBO will take place from April 11th to 14th, 2024.