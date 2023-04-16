Speech at the Berlin Demography Forum 2015

Even if the population change will bring about far-reaching changes and some of them can already be felt today, it will endure Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe nothing about seeing this development only negatively. Rather, he sees Germany in a position to face the challenges due to the available resources.
Minister Gröhe particularly emphasized the importance of volunteer work and a functioning community across generations: “Only together – and collectively – will we be able to master the challenges of demographic change.”
Examples of initiated measures
The federal government has already taken the consequences and challenges of demographic change into account in many legislative projects for the healthcare system and will continue to do so.
- The GKV Care Strengthening Act responds to the challenge that, despite the attractiveness of urban areas, medical and nursing care can also be guaranteed in rural areas in the future.
- The federal government has made care a key policy priority. The aim is to strengthen care with two at the same time Nursing Strengthening Laws in this election period. The first Care Strengthening Act has been in force since January 1, 2015. It already brings performance improvements in the order of 2.4 billion euros annually for all 2.6 million people in need of care in Germany. These are improvements that reach those affected directly.
- With the E-Health Actthe draft of which was presented a few weeks ago by the Federal Ministry of Health, creates the basis for more people to be able to use the advantages of telematics and telemedicine nationwide in the future.
- through the planned Prevention Act In the future, structural conditions will be created for prevention and health promotion to be designed at every age and in all areas of life as a joint task of the social insurance institutions and the actors in the federal states and municipalities – for example in day-care centres, schools, companies and inpatient care facilities.