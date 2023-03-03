After hospitalization in intensive care, 62% of patients have difficulty swallowing and are unable to eat and speak as before, and all show communication difficulties connected to intubation and sedation or to the diseases they suffer from. In Stroke Unit30% of stroke patients (about 25,000 out of a total of 86,000) show major language problems such as aphasia, while children’s hospitalizations are constantly increasing in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (9% in the three-year period 2015- 17) that require assessment and monitoring of the possibility of feeding by mouth.

Covid, after intensive care you have to relearn to speak and swallow by Irma D’Aria

22 November 2021



In all of Italy, only 60 professionals are engaged in speech therapy in the critical area

In all these situations in the critical area, the help of speech therapists is decisive, who deal with functional assessment and rehabilitation in case of swallowing, communication and language disorders: in all of Italy, however, there are just 60 professionals involved in the critical area , moreover often for consultancy in case of need and not as an integral part of the team.

Increasing the involvement of these key figures for patient well-being is a need that emerged particularly clearly during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 15% increase in the number of admissions to Intensive Care Units, but it is essential in all contexts of critical issues.

Aphasia after a stroke: it can be addressed by singing by Federico Mereta

April 16, 2022 See also Drones at the service of the transport of organs for transplants: test in Turin



For this the European Speech Therapy Day of 6 March this year is dedicated to raising awareness of the role of speech therapists in critical areas and, like every year, the Federation of Italian Speech Therapists makes its number of telephone (345.2754760) and email ([email protected]) to answer questions and doubts. All info on the site www.fli.it and on the Federation’s social networks.

“In the critical area, i.e. in Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care, Spinal Unit, Sub-intensive Care and Stroke Unit, the intervention of the speech therapist is very important for the evaluation, management and rehabilitation of acquired disorders of swallowing, speech and communication – he explains Tiziana Rossetto, Professor of Speech Therapy and President of the Italian Speech Therapist Federation (FLI) – . During the pandemic, with the increase in the number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, much evidence was collected of the effectiveness of the intervention of speech therapists, but above all the importance of creating a structured path for critical area patients emerged, for example to improve communication, reduce space/time disorientation, monitor the risk of aspiration and aspiration pneumonia. The speech therapist, a key figure also in acute wards, should therefore be part of the intensive care team, but to date in our country just 60 professionals are engaged in the critical area; moreover, they are often part of other operating units and are called for consultancy”.

Children’s Language Disorders Day: a problem in Italy for 7 out of 100 children October 14, 2022



What is a critical area speech therapist for?

The fields of intervention of the speech therapist in the critical area are mainly the management of swallowing difficulties and cognitive-communication disorders. 62% of ICU patients have swallowing impairment and dysphagia after being extubated due to problems such as changes in the strength and sensitivity of the tongue, damage to the larynx, incoordination of the swallowing reflex following sedation.

The consequences of dysphagia

An intervention by the speech therapist to reduce the likelihood of dysphagia or resolve it is essential because, as he explains Raffaella Citrospeech therapist delegate of the FLI for the European Speech And Language Therapy Association (ESLA) and coordinator of the European Day 2023, “dysphagia is associated with longer times before returning to oral food, with an increased risk of malnutrition and dehydration. The duration of hospitalization and the risk of pneumonia also increase, of reintubation and mortality, especially in older patients.The intervention of the speech therapist can prevent these occurrences and has also proved to be of great help in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, where there is an increase in clinically complex children, today equal to 15-19 on 100,000: also in this case the evaluation of the speech therapist helps to understand if and when the child can swallow and feed himself or if he needs enteral nutrition”.

Dysphagia: the warning symptoms and 5 possible remedies FABIO DI TODARO

February 10, 2019



Communication and language problems

“The speech therapist is also of great help in patients with communication and language difficulties – adds Cristina Reverberi, Critical Care Area Speech therapist and Vice-President of the National Register of Speech Therapists -. It can happen in Intensive Care Units, because due to sedation or associated pathologies often patients are disoriented, confabulant, have episodes of psychomotor agitation, or even in Spinal Units or Stroke Units where people with neurological damage are hospitalized who may have affected their verbal and non-verbal communication skills. and rehabilitation of verbal and non-verbal communication and language, can therefore make a difference for these patients, helping them to recover a way of interacting with others”.

This is how the speech therapist accompanies the patient towards rehabilitation claudia carucci

06 March 2018



“The large number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to Covid-19 has clearly highlighted the effectiveness of the figure of the speech therapist in the critical area and the need to develop a path to identify patients at risk of dysphagia, so as to intervene promptly so as to avoid it together with its consequences.To do this, however, it is essential to increase awareness of the importance of speech therapy intervention in the critical area and increase the number of professionals involved”, concludes Rossetto.