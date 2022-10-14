Home Health Speed ​​up your metabolism, here is the method to burn fat while sitting
TOAST – Sedentary work often involves health problems. It is therefore useful to highlight some tricks to try to limit the risks for yourself.

One of these was recently told by Today.it – ​​following a study carried out by researchers in the field – and concerns the stimulation of usually. It is an essential muscle for carrying out daily activities such as walking, running, standing, dancing, etc.

It is placed on the calf, behind the knee, just above the muscles around the ankle. Although soleus accounts for only 1% of body weight, stimulating it properly – while sitting – boosts fat metabolism to double.

What is the exercise to do

When sitting with your feet flat on the ground and your muscles relaxed, you need to raise your heel while keeping the front of your foot down. When the heel reaches maximum movement, the foot must be passively released until it returns to the bottom.

Why do all this? The goal is to simultaneously shorten the calf muscle while the soleus is naturally activated by its metoneurons (neurons located within the central nervous system).

Although this movement may be reminiscent of walking, it is actually the exact opposite. When walking, the body minimizes the amount of energy used, due to the way the soleus moves. In this way, instead, it turns it upside down and makes sure that the soleus uses as much energy as possible for a long duration.

When activated correctly, the soleus is able to double the normal rate of oxidative metabolism (process by which oxygen is used to burn metabolites such as blood glucose or fat) in the fasting period between meals, keeping it active for hours. . In this way it reduces the level of fat in the blood, and in particular of the very low density lipoprotein (Vldl) which contributes to high cholesterol.

