Do you wake up every morning with a tense neck and feel exhausted? Then you may have chosen the wrong pillow. We’ll show you how to sleep better.

It’s no longer a secret that healthy sleep is important for your own well-being. But did you also know that too little or no rest at night can be caused by the wrong pillow? If you have problems with your neck muscles, shoulders or spine, a spelled pillow can help. Here we explain why the grain promises relief from tension of all kinds, but also from migraines.

For whom are spelled pillows suitable and why?



In technical jargon, the name spelled pillow has prevailed, but the correct term is actually spelled pillow: In contrast to conventional pillows, which are filled with down, feathers or a synthetic material, these are filled orthopedic grain pillow filled with grain. To be more precise, it is spelled husks – i.e. the shell, which in its original form is very robust and undemanding.

That’s why spelled is of course particularly suitable for people who prefer a firm pillow. Its shape contributes to the fact that the chaff contained in the pillow is free-flowing. This means: With every movement, the grains adapt individually to the head, neck and shoulders of the shepherd. This in turn has a positive effect on the cervical spine and the muscles. The optimal position also allows the blood to circulate better in the head – tension and headaches are reduced in equal measure.

Added to this is the ideal temperature exchange of the spelled pillow. If you sweat quickly in the head and neck area at night, the heat generated is absorbed and transported away by the breathable and air-permeable grains. The grain thus ensures pleasant sleeping comfort, especially on warm summer days – even if you may have to get used to the crackling under your head at first.

The question still arises as to whether Pillow with spelled husk are also suitable for allergy sufferers? In most cases the answer is yes! The grains consist of 90 percent silicic acid – an important component of our connective tissue. So it’s hardly surprising that most people tolerate spelled well. Apart from that, before filling, the grains undergo a special treatment in which they are washed several times. After that, they are not only dust-free (and suitable for house dust allergy sufferers), but also free of plastic and dangerous pollutants such as plasticizers and BPA.

Tip: If you are allergic to grain, you should be careful with the spelled pillows and test in advance whether you are allergic to spelled husks.

What must be considered when buying?



If you decide to replace your traditional pillow with a spelled pillow, you should know the following:

Spelled cushions cost between 20 and 40 euros on average. Of course, it is up to you which variant you choose in the end. When buying, however, pay particular attention to a separate inner cushion – so that you don’t lie directly on the chaff. A detachable Cotton cover To fill the Dinkelkisses

Spelled pillow for heat and cold therapy



Spelled grains can also be heated to relieve physical ailments such as slight tension or aching limbs. However, the pillow-sized models do not fit in the microwave – here you can smaller Dinkelkissen dodge, which are used for heat and cold therapy. For women who suffer from menstrual cramps, the pillow acts as a natural hot water bottle. All you have to do is warm it up in the microwave (or in the oven) and place it on your stomach. Alternatively, the spelled pillow also helps with all types of ailments that can be relieved by heat, such as: back and shoulder pain, cramps, muscle tension or cold feet.

Important NOTE: Do not heat the spelled pillow hotter than 70 degrees, otherwise the grains may decompose. Always use your fingers to test how hot the pad is before using it for the first time to avoid burns.

Conversely, a small and handy spelled pillow can also be chilled, in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or in the freezer for a few minutes. It is best to wrap it in a thin cloth beforehand so that it does not absorb the smell of the food. If it is chilled in the freezer, it is better to use a Tupperware. You can then use the spelled pillow as a kind of cooling pad to relieve headaches, bruises or sprains. Simply place it on the affected area for its full effect.

One more tip at the end: When buying, make sure that your spelled pillow is suitable for the microwave. Ideally, the pillowcase is also removable and washable.

