SPEZIA-JUVENTUS 0-2

(31′ Kean, 66′ Di Maria)

Spice report cards – Andrea Piras

Final result: Spezia-Juventus 0-2

Dragowski 6 – Twenty minutes played in an orderly manner by the Polish goalkeeper precise in the outings. Leave the field with a physical problem in the thigh. From the 25th Marchetti 5.5 – Not even five minutes on the clock and he has to collect the ball at the bottom of the bag. He has no responsibility for Juventus’ first goal, maybe he goes down a little too slowly on Di Maria’s 2-0.

Answer – Extended on the right wing he has to face a tough nut to crack like Kostic. He manages to recover many balls even if Kean’s goal is born from a descent and a cross from the black and white 17th. In the second half he perhaps came out late on Di Maria who scored a great goal.

Ampade 5.5 – Go back to the center of defense. He doesn’t do a bad job in the coverage phase always choosing the time of the intervention. However, he was unable to reach Kostic’s cross which led to Kean’s goal.

Nikolaou 6 – Always ready for headers inside the penalty area. Initially placed on Vlahovic. After Ampadu’s mistake he was forced to quickly climb on Kean but was late with the Juventus striker who turned the ball over behind Marchetti. In the second half he calls Perin to make a big save with a complexion from a corner.

Reca 6,5 – On his side Cuadrado first and then De Sciglio have very little space. He let go on more than one occasion, often earning the goal by crossing for Shomurodov or pulling his teammates in tow.

Bourabia 6 – Goes to cover all areas of the field putting pressure on the Juventus ball carriers. He tries to intercept Danilo’s pass for Di Maria in the 2-0 without success.

Ekdal 6 – Intercept many balls in the middle of the field, immediately re-proposing the action by directly serving the striker. Some errors in the setting phase but also a lot of dirty work for the teammates. From 79′ Caldara sv

Verde 6 – Right outside in the three in support of Shomurdov. Very generous when Massimiliano Allegri’s team has the ball, he spreads out trying to help Amian. From 79′ Maldini sv

sharpen it 6.5 – Always very lively when he has the ball at his feet. He often seeks support for the wingers and when he leaves Juventus he is always the first to press. Dal 60′ Nzola 5.5 – He’s back on the field after the injury and this is wonderful news. But he doesn’t have the space to strike.

Gas 6 – Generous when he helps Reca in the cover phase. He pushes a lot in the left lane in dialogue with the Polish winger. He doesn’t get by a whisker on Verde’s precise suggestion in the first half, in the second half he kicks with power from close range but Perin performs a prodigy.

Shomurodov 6.5 – Moves on the entire attack front. He plays at the counter and with his plays he always manages to create numerical superiority. He tries several times for the goal but is unlucky.

Sergio Shoulder 6 – His Spezia plays a high intensity match by pressing and creating dangers at the goal defended by Perin. The episodes, and the quality of Di Maria, however, steer the game in favor of Juventus.

Juventus report cards – Ivan Cardia

Perin 7 – Authoritarian exits, even outside the area, and some useful saves. Then the good response of reactivity on Gyasi, double locks the black and white goal: with him between the posts you can sleep peacefully, nobody in Serie A has a second like that.

Danilo 6,5 – Captain my captain, say the Juventus fans. Watch out behind, on the more sprinting Gyasi. He also puts his hand in the 2-0 action.

Rugani 6 – He hadn’t played in the league since Epiphany, Shomurodov stamped and closed several spaces at La Spezia. In the end he even seeks personal glory.

Alex Sandro 6,5 – Limits Green and in general the ambitions of La Spezia in its parts. Good when it comes to building.

Square 5.5 – First as a starter in the league in 2023, he finds himself suffering from Reca and Gyasi, he remains too low as long as he is on the pitch. The rust is there, all too evident. (From 46′ De Sciglio 6 – In the end, the homework should never be thrown away, especially on evenings like this).

Locatelli 6.5 – Ready to go, ends up in the book of villains: he will miss the derby. In short, it starts uphill. First half so-so, in the second half it grows as the minutes go by.

Paredes 5 – Midfielder position, directorial duties. He understands little about us and Juventus seems to understand us even less, wondering why they should ever redeem him. Another round, another disappointment. (From 46′ Beans 6 – Out of solidarity, he takes yellow too. He sews in the shadows, without shining but without disappointing like others).

Rabiot 6 – He plays a bit across the board, the flaw is not breaking the balance as he could and should do.

Kostic 6.5 – He struggles to release the horsepower of the engine continuously, but at the first real opportunity he offers a ball that hurts his opponents. It runs on AC, but when it plugs in it’s just fine. (Dall’81’ Iling Jr sv).

Kean 7 – A lot of movement, a few touches but he has the right flare to unlock the race. At the start of the second half he could give himself an encore but he’s imprecise with his head. (From 56′ Di Maria 7 – “You take care of it Angel”. Allegri must have told him something like that, ten minutes are enough for Fideo to double up. Goal aside, you just can’t live without him).

Vlahovic 5,5 – Let’s be clear: if the ball doesn’t reach him, he can’t work miracles. In the final he bungles an interesting counter-attack, for the rest of the evening separated at home from his teammates. (From 90’+3 Bonucci sv).

Massimiliano Allegri 6.5 – Third success in a row, third consecutive clean sheet. He clings to San Angel and the result proves him right. What this Juve is, it is still not possible to fully decipher, net of everything that happens off the pitch. An hour or more of short muzzle, in spite of the weekly abjuration.