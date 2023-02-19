TORINO – After the Europa League match at the Allianz Stadium against Nantes, Allegri had little time available to prepare for today’s match at 6pm at the Picco stadium in La Spezia. A race to try to further move a virtual ranking, given that we are always awaiting the final degree of judgment with the Sports Guarantee Board. The fact is that the Tuscan coach will have to think about the match against the Ligurians without forgetting that 4 days later the stay in the Europa League will be played in the return match with Nantes. So here is the eleven that should be deployed with a 3-5-2 from the first minute for the match in Liguria.

Very

Mattia will be in goal Very. Massimiliano Allegri himself announced the return to goal for the former Genoa player at the press conference.