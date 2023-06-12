Home » Spezia lost the play-off against Verona and were relegated to Serie B
The play-off to establish the last relegation from Serie A to Serie B was won by Hellas Verona, who beat Spezia 3-1 and thus obtained their stay in Serie A for the fourth consecutive year. Spezia, on the other hand, was relegated to Serie B (at the end of its third consecutive season in Serie A) together with Sampdoria and Cremonese.

Spezia and Verona had finished the championship third from last on an equal footing with 31 points and as per the regulation they had to play a play-off on a neutral field, in this case in Reggio Emilia. All the goals of the match were scored in the first half: by Davide Faraoni and Cyril Ngonge (brace) for Verona and by Ethan Ampadu for Spezia.

