Spice up an old bathroom: tips & cheap options!

On a budget, could you spruce up an old bathroom and breathe new life into the room without renovation? Below are some clever refresher ideas!

Taking care of the small details and sprucing up an old bathroom

Instead of focusing on a remodeling on a budget, it would be possible to change minor design elements in the bathroom. This not only improves the look, but also the functionality of this important space. Although some bathrooms cry out for a complete makeover, it’s not always feasible, so small, targeted changes can help. In addition, you can give an outdated bathroom a more modern, functional and fresh look by investing a little time, a dose of creativity and a few easy-to-implement ideas.

Many such interiors feature classic colors and timeless fittings that may eventually become trendy again. However, there are also outdated designs that usually look unsightly with beige, blue, pink, or other unsightly tiles or shades. Bathroom fittings can also be a challenge for the eye. So, when the time comes when you need to spruce up your old bathroom, there are a few tricks that can easily do it. These will help you to bring it into shape without renovation.

Update outdated colors in the bathroom

If your bathroom needs a major makeover, the best option is to repaint it. However, if you do not have paint, modern and suitable foils, wallpapers or stickers can also be used as alternatives for the refreshment. However, as for bathroom cabinets, it would be better to use a suitable paint color in a damp room.

Otherwise you can simply give the ceiling and the walls a new and fresh coat of paint, provided that the tiles do not reach the ceiling, of course. In this case, white would be the obvious choice. But if you want to make a bigger change, you can opt for champagne or ice blue instead of this shade. For an even stronger effect, you should also change the colors of your towels and bathroom accessories like soap dishes, toothbrush holders, etc. You could also easily freshen up an old bathroom by replacing the shower curtain or blinds.

Replace components and spice up old bathrooms

Replacing simple things like faucets, shower fixtures or sinks can also breathe new life into an old bathroom. For this you do not necessarily have to buy the most modern and expensive bathroom fixtures and other components. It would be enough to stop at the models that perfectly combine with the style of your bathroom and make the room look more stylish and elegant.

Sometimes a quick and easy replacement of old faucets with new ones or installing a new shower head and sleek spouts that pour water like a waterfall can be all that the bathroom needs to look modern and much more functional. Additionally, a new vanity sink would be an equally easy way to positively change the look of your bathroom. However, before making a purchase, it is advisable to carefully measure the available space and consider whether you have the option of installing a larger cabinet. This gives you more storage space to hide unsightly items.

Renovate bathroom furniture or replace it with shelves if necessary

Sometimes even changing a few details can radically change the overall look of the interior. Therefore, you can spice up an old bathroom by changing details on the furniture, such as the handles on the cabinet doors. An even cheaper option is to paint old handles or cupboard doors in a new color or to cover them with foil. If you are creative, you can use a thin artist brush and sculpt a variety of decorations.

Attachments that are functionally reminiscent of drawers can also be installed in deeper bathroom cabinets. Thus, you will make the most of the space at the back of the cabinets and can store more things in them. In addition, it makes accessing the items and products you need much easier. Also use simple plastic or wooden dividers for the drawers, especially if they are deep. So you will find the stuff inside it much easier and you can arrange them in a more functional way. Vertical and open shelves are an indispensable helper for the bathroom. The idea is to put wooden shelves that give the room a whole new look.

Bring more nature into the room and spice up the lighting for old bathrooms

Adding some greenery to your bathroom will definitely be worthwhile, although there are also cheap ways to do it. Introducing natural decorative elements like plants into the bathroom is an affordable and great way to freshen up the look of the room. Place a pot or two of houseplants in the right spots, and they not only add extra texture, personality, and color to your bathroom, but they also help purify the air. Of course, not all plant varieties thrive in a damp and dark environment. For this reason, it would be advisable to choose plants such as aloe vera, official asparagus, bamboo or orchids.

As for the light fixtures, updating the lighting and fixtures can be another easy and inexpensive way to freshen up. This means that a bathroom that looks outdated can be easily modernized and electricity saved. Opt for energy-saving LED lamps that match the style of the room and get rid of old light bulbs. Also, consider installing lighting that can add an accent or become the focal point of the room.

Renew the decoration in the bathroom and add modern mirrors

It is already clear to many people that decorative elements can liven up an old bathroom and make it stylish and contemporary. Simply fill a few jars with sand and seashells, or use scented candles for added romance and luxury. Beautiful lanterns are also suitable for a bathroom and can change its appearance without much effort. Depending on the space available, you can also place a beautiful hanging shelf with decorative elements. Arrange a book, magazines or some framed photos on it. You can position a wicker basket, a matching wooden figure or why not a waterproof retro-style music system next to your sink or bathtub.

In addition, large and edgy mirrors are always trendy and can enhance the look of any room. Such an element can also be an advantage in the bathroom because it can visually increase the area of ​​the room. Therefore, do not hesitate to add a new mirror to such an interior and hang it over the sink. If you want to give the room a truly unique look, you can choose a mirror with a meaningful frame. If your bathroom is larger, several mirrors of different sizes and shapes would even fit in it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

