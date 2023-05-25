Spicy Mushroom Cream | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for 1 glass (about 500 g):
-
700 g
Mushrooms
-
200 g
Celery bulbs
-
2
shallots
-
1 toe
Garlic
-
3-4 THE
olive oil
-
100 ml
vegetable broth
-
100 g
cream cheese
-
Salt
-
Pfeffer
-
lemon juice
-
Vinegar
Clean the mushrooms (e.g. button mushroom, shiitake, king oyster mushrooms) and cut into slices. Remove the stems from the shiitake. Peel and finely dice the celery. Peel shallots and garlic and finely dice.
Heat some olive oil in a pan. First sauté the shallots and garlic in it, then add the celery and mushrooms. Pour in some broth and stew all the ingredients over a low heat for about 10-15 minutes until soft. Allow the mixture to cool down a bit, then fold in the cream cheese and the remaining olive oil, process to a creamy consistency in a blender or with a hand blender.
Season with lemon juice, mild vinegar, pepper and salt.
