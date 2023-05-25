Home » Spicy Mushroom Cream | > – Guide – Cooking
Spicy Mushroom Cream

Spicy Mushroom Cream

Ingredients for 1 glass (about 500 g):

  • 700 g

    Mushrooms

  • 200 g

    Celery bulbs

  • 2

    shallots

  • 1 toe

    Garlic

  • 3-4 THE

    olive oil

  • 100 ml

    vegetable broth

  • 100 g

    cream cheese




  • Salt




  • Pfeffer




  • lemon juice




  • Vinegar

Clean the mushrooms (e.g. button mushroom, shiitake, king oyster mushrooms) and cut into slices. Remove the stems from the shiitake. Peel and finely dice the celery. Peel shallots and garlic and finely dice.

Heat some olive oil in a pan. First sauté the shallots and garlic in it, then add the celery and mushrooms. Pour in some broth and stew all the ingredients over a low heat for about 10-15 minutes until soft. Allow the mixture to cool down a bit, then fold in the cream cheese and the remaining olive oil, process to a creamy consistency in a blender or with a hand blender.

Season with lemon juice, mild vinegar, pepper and salt.

Vegetarian or vegan spreads are a good alternative to sausage and cheese and are easy to make. tips and recipes. more

mushrooms on a board. © fotolia.com Photo: Iuliia Metkalova

Cultivated mushrooms such as button mushrooms are available all year round, wild mushrooms only in summer and autumn. Buying tips and recipes. more

05/21/2023

