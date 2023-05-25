Spicy Mushroom Cream | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for 1 glass (about 500 g):

700 g



Mushrooms



200 g



Celery bulbs



2



shallots



1 toe



Garlic

3-4 THE



olive oil

100 ml



vegetable broth



100 g



cream cheese









Salt









Pfeffer









lemon juice









Vinegar



Clean the mushrooms (e.g. button mushroom, shiitake, king oyster mushrooms) and cut into slices. Remove the stems from the shiitake. Peel and finely dice the celery. Peel shallots and garlic and finely dice.

Heat some olive oil in a pan. First sauté the shallots and garlic in it, then add the celery and mushrooms. Pour in some broth and stew all the ingredients over a low heat for about 10-15 minutes until soft. Allow the mixture to cool down a bit, then fold in the cream cheese and the remaining olive oil, process to a creamy consistency in a blender or with a hand blender.

Season with lemon juice, mild vinegar, pepper and salt.

