Italia by Manuela Perrone Butti summons the identity providers. The amount of state contributions for the service is also on the table. The long-term project is broader and envisages convergence with the Cie

On April 23, the extension of the contracts of the Agency for digital Italy with almost all the identity providers, the private suppliers of Spid, will end. The undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti (Fdi), today summoned the managers to take stock of the situation and arrive at the renewal. But the project is broader.

The short-term goal: to renew the agreements

The objectives of the comparison are twofold. The short-term one is to find a compromise solution with digital identity providers (TeamSystem, Tim, Register, Sielte, Poste, Namirial, Lepida, Intesa, InfoCert, Aruba and Etna) to continue supplying Spid. Because, despite the fact that they did a lot of discussion in December Butti’s words on the desire to “turn off” Spid, from Innovation they ensure that there is no will to abandon, at least not immediately, a system that has worked: today there are 34.2 million Spid identities issued and 12,674 active administrations. The first meetings at Agid, on February 13 and 20, were not decisive and revealed the distances in the field. The “political” passage serves precisely to try to smooth out the rough edges.

The knot of costs and public contributions

With the managers (to reveal the extension of the concessions and the subsequent tug of war was Wired) there is an economic knot to untie, because the companies no longer consider the State contribution sufficient to cover the costs, even on the basis of the explosion of volumes (in 2022 Spid identities grew by 6 million and accesses rose to over a billion) and relaunch, asking for 50 million to be distributed. The requests were put on paper in a letter from AssoCertificatori, which brings together most of the suppliers, to the head of the technical secretariat of Butti. The willingness of the government to negotiate to reach an agreement on an intermediate figure exists and has been made clear.

The medium-long term goal: a single digital identity

But the future is the greatest unknown. In the intentions of the executive (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 21 December last) there is in fact the will to carry out an “assessment agreed with all the stakeholders”, institutional and otherwise, on the rationalization of digital identities, with the aim of “verifying the long-term feasibility of a single digital identity, national and state-managed. It is the idea, dear to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, of realizing a “negotiated transition” which, at the end of the process, makes an electronic identity card – a real non-dematerialized identity document issued by the Ministry of the Interior, therefore safer, equipped with a microchip that stores the owner’s personal and biometric data – the only means of accessing the online services of the Public Administration.

The European digital identity wallet

The path is narrow and full of obstacles, above all because at the moment the electronic identity card, owned by 32 million Italians, is still subject to a fee (16.79 euros, plus around 5 euros) and difficult to use to access services online of the Public Administration (PIN, Puk and a special reader or a smartphone equipped with an NFC interface are required). But we look carefully at the construction site in Europe, where a digital identity wallet (Eudi) is being studied in which it will be possible to enter the credentials of all EU citizens. On 10 February last the Commission published the first version of a toolbox common to implement the wallet. The hope is to set common standards to ensure a “robust” European framework.

The request for clarity on the path

That’s the model, they repeat from Innovation. Without yet officially confirming the hypothesis, circulated in the last few days, of the development of a new app where to start bringing together Spid and Cie precisely with a view to approaching the EU system. In the next meetings between Butti and the identity providers, the path should be illustrated more clearly. Also because moving in uncertainty is not good for anyone. And it risks throwing away the (undoubted) progress made so far on the road to digitization.

The new committee of experts

In the meantime, today Butti chaired the new committee of experts for the digital transformation that will support him in his action. Led by Donato Limone, professor of legal informatics at Unitelma Sapienza, it is made up of Silvia Carosini, Enzo Chilelli, Roberta Lignola, Andrea Lisi, Giovanni Manca, Enzo Morelli, and Gianni Penzo Doria. The digital identity reform will also be discussed with them.

