Nixxes Software, which has many years of experience in porting many home games to the PC platform, cooperated with game developer Insomniac Games to make the latter’s PlayStation acclaimed work “Spider-Man/Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” (hereinafter referred to as “Spider-Man”). “People”) landing on the PC platform, in addition to the highest picture quality that can match or even surpass the PS5 version, it also supports ultra-wide screens, providing 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolution that supports simultaneous playback of three screens . The directors of the two companies, Jurjen (Nixxes Software) and Mike (Insomniac Games), recently accepted an interview with the media and shared the production process of the game and the various difficulties encountered in porting.

（圖左）Jurjen Kartsman, Founder & Senior Director of Development, Nixxes Software （圖右）Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director, Insomniac Games

Spider-Man originally launched on PS4 as early as 2018, and later launched a “remastered” version with improved graphics on PS5 two years later, on which the PC version is built. Compared with the development environment of PS4 / PS5, which only needs to be aimed at a single host, the biggest difficulty of the PC version is how to deal with various hardware combinations on the market. According to Jurjen of Nixxes Software, PC gamers use so many hardware combinations that during development, every time the game was moved to run on unknown hardware, there were many problems, and it took a year to develop smoothly. Finish. In order to take care of ordinary players and advanced players, “Spider-Man” provides a total of five recommended hardware combinations. Among them, if the latest NVIDIA 30 series graphics card is used, the real-time light tracking reflection effect (ray tracing) can be turned on, so that the in-game ray tracing effect can be turned on. Light and shadow are closer to the real world. For highly reflective objects like glass windows, cars, etc., real-time light tracking can make light reflections appear more natural, and even reflections in mirrors will appear more clearly. Real-time light tracking is at its best when players zip through tall buildings with lots of glass windows.

In recent years, PlayStation’s best works have landed on the PC platform one after another. Mike of Insomniac Games believes that allowing more people to experience the works they have built with their hearts is what they are most excited about. The PC version belongs to the “Complete Edition”, and all the content that can be played on PS4 / PS5, including downloadable content (DLC), etc., are all included, and all the special costumes/suits of Spider-Man can also be switched on the PC version. The PC version also supports the PS5’s “DualSense” controller. Players only need to connect the PS5 controller to the PC with a USB cable, and they can get dynamic trigger effects such as vibration, L2 / R2 (presented when launching spider silk and pulling), etc. . Of course, players can also choose to use the traditional mouse and keyboard to play the game, and the operation is completely unobstructed.

Regarding the cooperation between the two companies, Mike said that they cooperated very smoothly. “Spider-Man” can be regarded as the first PC version game that Insomniac Games officially participated in the development of. Before that, they highly praised Nixxes Software’s work porting experience, and the two sides hit it off. , many problems can be solved smoothly. Jurjen of Nixxes Software said that since many of the story cutscenes in the game are made in the normal 16:9 width, some extra work is required to complete the ultra-wide screen corresponding to the PC version, especially in 48:9, which can span three screens. In the case of the screen, they had to add extra scenes to the left and right sides of the cutscene, and apply appropriate blurring effects on the edges to be done.

Game supports 32:9 resolution

For Hong Kong and Taiwan players, the PC version supports Steam Deck is also a great news, because the licensed console has just started to be officially launched recently. As a handheld Steam Deck can run “Spider-Man” under the “recommended” settings, and can achieve a smoothness of 60 frames per second, which can also be said to be a brand new kind of game for those who have played the PS version. experience.

Key Features of Spider-Man for PC

Improved Graphics: Offers a variety of quality options to suit different device needs, unlocks frame rates and supports other technologies, including NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling for enhanced performance and NVIDIA Deep Learning Antialiasing for improved image quality.

Ray Traced Reflections and Enhanced Shadows: Take advantage of improved shadows and great ray traced reflection options, as well as a variety of selectable quality modes.

Ultra Wide Screen Support: Supports a variety of screen settings, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions.

Control and customization options: Use a USB-connected PlayStation DualSense controller for immersive effects with haptic feedback and dynamic triggers. Full mouse and keyboard support, with a variety of custom control options.

Editing Play Reviews

“Spider-Man” is definitely a super masterpiece of PlayStation Studio in recent years, and it is also the top hero comic adaptation in the game industry. The PC version launched this time will allow more gamers to access this work. Although the game story is not based on the movie version that has become popular in recent years, the world of “Spider-Man” presented in the game, even if you have only seen the movie and have never been exposed to the comics, there will be a feeling of “deja vu”. Personally, I think that in addition to Spider-Man’s modeling, combat and city shuttle being the selling point of this work, the dialogue between the protagonist and the supporting characters is also very interesting and worth paying attention to.

The battle in the early stage of the game may be difficult to get started with, after all, there are a lot of action derivations, and it will take a little time to learn for those who are hard at the action department, but after getting used to it, you can play a gorgeous performance like flowing clouds and water. The game also has a lot of puzzle-solving elements. Those who are annoying can turn on the “skip” option in the setting bar, then you don’t need to think too much and just enjoy the battle (of course, I personally think the puzzle-solving part is worth it). a play). If you don’t have an NVIDIA 30 series graphics card and can only choose the “recommended” setting (including Steam Deck), the picture quality is probably comparable to the PS4 version, and there is no lag problem in cities and places with dense windows. However, if you want to achieve 4K 60 frames or better, an NVIDIA 30 series graphics card is a must, and the highest settings will be slightly better than the PS5 version.

Personally, I think “Spider-Man” is just the first shot, the sequel “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is believed to have a great chance of launching a PC version in the near future (note: the official has not confirmed), and the much-anticipated “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Whether Spider-Man 2 will become a cross-platform work, let us wait and see.

Screenshot Hardware Specifications: Recommended settings, NVIDIA GTX 1060, 16GB Ram, Windows 10 64-bit

“Spider-Man / Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” will be officially launched on August 12, 2022, landing on the Steam and Epic Game stores for PC.