SpiFa: Initial assessment procedures and patient management are essential …

The Central Association of Specialists in Germany (SpiFa) welcomes the specifications of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) for a qualified and standardized initial assessment procedure in hospital emergency rooms.

With the help of the initial assessment procedure, a quick and reliable assessment must be made of how urgently the need for treatment is for those seeking help. Only if an immediate need for treatment is determined should the patient be treated as an outpatient in the hospital or, if necessary, be admitted as an inpatient. In all other cases, the treatment should always be provided by a panel doctor.

For this, the SpiFa CEO Dr. Dirk Heinrich: “Emergency care in Germany must be reformed so that patients are treated faster and more efficiently. Above all, however, it must be ensured that emergency medical help is given more quickly to those who are real emergencies and need fast emergency medical care. This is successful but only with an efficient system in which patients are guided to the care facility that is right for them.”

However, this also requires structural reforms in the system and a functioning structure itself, ideally also efficient control from the start via 116 117 combined with a referral to the family doctor, the arrangement of an appointment with a specialist or, if indicated, with the arrangement in an INZ, an integrated emergency center.

The SpiFa does not share the criticism that an initial assessment procedure would endanger patient safety. “This is pure scaremongering. No patient who is in a life-threatening situation should be sent away again. It is simply a matter of developing long-term and sustainable patient flows that relieve the overcrowded emergency rooms. In addition, patients must learn that not every physical complaint is an emergency that has to be treated in the nearest hospital. Here, the federal states and municipalities are also obliged to provide information about where patients can turn to with their health concerns before they go to the nearest hospital march.”

The SpiFa also reiterates the demand for an absolute ban on the admission of patients to hospitals without integrated emergency centers (INZ) and calls on the government commission to supplement its recommendations for the emergency reform accordingly. “Without a corresponding regulation, the whole reform concept makes no sense. Because in principle everything would remain the same in emergency care and it would only be supplemented by the INZ,” says Heinrich.

