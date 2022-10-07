news-txt”>

An in utero surgery with a patch made of stem cells is the last frontier against spina bifida, a congenital defect that, if not treated before or soon after birth, can lead to severe delays or even paralysis of the legs. The extraordinary intervention, as part of a clinical trial underway at the University of California Davis Health, has already allowed three babies to be born healthy and will be repeated on a total sample of 35 fetuses. The first three children are fine, their clinical course will be followed for six years from birth. The trial is called CuRe Trial: Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele.

Stem cells are placed on the spinal cord using a special patch during fetal surgery (before birth) to repair the spina bifida defect. credit: University of California Davis Health

It concerns fetuses diagnosed with spina bifida, a serious developmental defect of the neural tube that serves to form the nervous system of the unborn child. It is a developmental defect that can depend on many factors but which can almost always be prevented with a correct supplementation of folic acid during conception and in the first months of pregnancy. The surgeon in charge of the trial and who performed the first surgeries, Diana Farmer, explained that adding the use of the stem cell patch to the fetal surgery that can also be performed in utero to close the neural tube results in better clinical results. The patch acts as a bridge and results in a better closure of the neural tube. Stem cells, derived from the placenta, take root and grow with the fetus. The patch is obtained by sowing placental stem cells on a substrate of biocompatible material.

The first of the three born, Robbie, has just turned one. Her mother Emily tells the moment when she saw the baby for the first time, after giving birth with a caesarean section, move her legs. This is a first proof of the success of the intervention. Without the operation, the child would have had her legs paralyzed, the trial continues and other fetuses will be operated on and treated with the patch.