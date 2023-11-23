Spina bifida, the innovative treatment arrives

Revolutionize the treatment of open spina bifida through the application of a new method based on tissue engineering, a branch of biomedical engineering that aims to reconstruct, or regenerate, damaged or pathological tissues and organs. That’s the goal of the project 3D.Fetoprint of the teacher Alessandro Pellegataprofessor at the Polytechnic of Milan, who for this received a Consolidator Grant dal European Research Council (ERC), con a loan of 2 million euros.

The 3D.Fetoprint project

It must be said that Spina bifida is a congenital pathology characterized by the failure to close the spine correctly during the development of the fetus, and which therefore causes significant disabilities throughout the child’s life. The 3D.Fetoprint project intervenes precisely on this. The novelty it presents is the development of a gel containing stem cells, designed to be printed in real time during fetoscopic surgery through 3D bioprinting technology.

“This work combines biomedical engineering, tissue engineering and fetal surgery, and aims to maximize the benefits for both the newborn and the mother – explains the Polytechnic -. The heart of 3D.Fetoprint therefore lies in the development of an innovative gel based of stem cells and in the design of fetoscopic instruments necessary to print it, designed to promote the healing and correct formation of the fetal tissues. This revolutionary approach will allow surgeons to personalize the procedure, adapting it to the specific needs of the patient”.

Who invented it

Pellegata, who invented it, after obtaining a degree and doctorate at the Polytechnic of Milan, worked until 2019 at the Institute of Child Health of University College London, studying the regeneration of organs for regenerative medicine applications aimed at treating pathologies pediatric congenital. He then worked at the Italian Institute of Technology, developing innovative technologies for cardiac regeneration. Since 2021 he has been a professor at the Polytechnic of Milan. His research focuses on regenerative medicine and the development of complex in-vitro models for personalized medicine.

The results of the Polytechnic of Milan

The 3D.Fetoprint work was selected from over 2,100 proposals received by ERC. A great result for the Milanese University, considering that this year only 14.5% of the projects presented obtained funding. The Polytechnic of Milan thus reaches a total of 70 ERC grants, of which 15 Consolidator Grants.

In Horizon Europe, the European Union framework program for research and innovation 2021-2027, the Polytechnic has, to date, achieved the result of 227 won projects, of which 27 ERC, for a value of over 114.50 million euros. Currently the success rate of the Polytechnic is 22.77% compared to approximately 15.9% at a European level. And in the European Union it is the fifth university in terms of number of funded projects.

The ERC Consolidator Grants are intended for researchers with at least 7 years of experience gained after obtaining the PhD and with a very promising scientific curriculum. These are scholars who aim to consolidate independence in research, strengthening their team and continuing to develop a career in Europe. Financing can reach up to 2 million euros per single project, for a maximum duration of 5 years.

