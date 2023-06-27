Spinal cord injury: the immune system reacts!

A new study suggests that the immune system’s ability to respond to spinal cord injury decreases with advancing age, but also highlights potential strategies to enhance this response and facilitate patient recovery.

The new findings provide fundamental insights into the immune system’s reaction to spinal cord injury and why this reaction appears to weaken with age. Furthermore, they point to the significant contribution of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord in initiating the immune response to such injuries. With this knowledge, clinicians may be able to boost the body’s intrinsic immune response to improve patient recovery, especially in the elderly population.

A new discovery about the immune system opens up new possible therapies for treating spinal cord injuries

“Recently it has been reported that more older people are suffering spinal cord injuries. Our findings suggest that there is an alteration in how the immune response is initiated and resolved in aging compared to younger people.” said the researcher Andrea Francesca M. Salvador, who just received his PhD from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. “We hope our findings can help identify intervention points and drug targets that can improve recovery and address long-term consequences of injuries, such as pain.”.

Understanding spinal cord injuries

Spinal cord injuries can have lifelong devastating effects, leaving patients unable to move, control their bowels or suffer from pain, sexual dysfunction or uncontrollable spasms, depending on the severity and location of the injury. A better understanding of how the body responds to injuries is an important step in developing better ways to treat them.

The new discoveries are the most recent from the laboratory Jonathan Kipnis, Ph.D., who made a startling discovery at UVA in 2015: The brain is connected to the immune system by vessels that were thought not to exist. Prior to this groundbreaking revelation, the brain was believed to be essentially isolated from the immune system. The discovery of unknown vessels in the membranes, or meninges, that surround the brain has rewritten textbooks and opened a new frontier in neurological research. Today, “neuroimmunology,” or the study of the relationship between the nervous system and the immune system, is one of the hottest areas in neuroscience research and is poised to transform our understanding and ability to treat a wide range of neurological diseases.

Now Salvador, Kipnis and their collaborators have determined that the meninges surrounding the spinal cord play an essential role in the immune response to spinal cord injury. They found, for example, that previously unknown meningeal lymphatic “blobs” form over the site of spinal cord injury. More research is needed to determine exactly the functions of these structures, but their formation points to an important role of the spinal cord meninges in the immune response to injury.

Additionally, Salvador and his collaborators quantified the response of immune cells to injury. They found that this response was much stronger in young lab mice than in older ones, suggesting that the scientists may be able to target some immune cells to improve recovery after marrow damage.

Taken together, the findings identify the spinal cord meninges – and their interactions with other components of the central nervous system – as exciting new areas for researchers to explore as they seek to better understand the body’s complex response to spinal cord injury. .

“It is an exciting discovery, which could actually lead to new treatment approaches for patients with spinal cord injury”; commented Kipnis, now a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and director of its Brain Immunology and Glia Center (BIG Center). “We are collaborating with clinicians in hopes of better understanding what happens in human patients and how our findings could be translated to make a real difference”.

