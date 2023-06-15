Spinal muscular atrophy: How digital services can make life with the rare disease …

Biogen GmbH

Around 1,500 people in Germany live with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a serious neuromuscular disease [1, 2]. The disease presents them with special challenges in everyday life – from nutrition and mobility to family planning. Biogen’s goal is to improve the quality of life for people with SMA. Together with those affected and patient organizations, the company is developing digital services to provide the best possible support for people with SMA.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) often occurs in infancy or childhood. It goes back to a genetic defect and is not yet curable. The disease accompanies those affected throughout their lives. If left untreated, it gradually weakens the muscles, among other things. In severe cases, the disease can lead to paralysis and life-threatening impairment of the respiratory and swallowing muscles [2]. But even in milder cases, SMA can make everyday life difficult, for example when movements are restricted and walking is not possible. The SMA is a constant companion for those affected when travelling, at school and at work, as well as for the relatives in family life.

Biogen is committed to improving the quality of life for people with SMA. The company therefore works closely with patient organizations and those affected to better understand the needs of patients and to include them in the development of the offers.

SMAlltalk – Digital exchange is particularly important for rare diseases

Because it is estimated that only around 1,500 people in Germany have SMA [1, 2], those affected are mainly connected via digital channels. On Biogen’s smalltalk-sma.de platform, people with SMA and their families can exchange views on topics that concern them. Here those affected write for those affected: Which lemon cake does not cause problems when eating, even with a swallowing disorder? How to do a wheelchair safari in Kenya? What are the peculiarities of pregnancy and how do you push the stroller while sitting in a wheelchair? The platform addresses everyday issues that nonetheless often pose challenges for people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Carisma App – Digital support in everyday life

Additional support is provided by the Carisma app, the first and only digital companion app for SMA patients in Germany, which makes it possible to collect all documents, information and important details in one place. Carisma is a product of Digital Health Companion (DHC) GmbH in cooperation with Biogen GmbH and Roche Pharma AG. The app was created in collaboration with sufferers, patient organizations and healthcare professionals especially for people with SMA. Through close cooperation, it offers a digital solution for recording the individual perspective of patients.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has created numerous breakthrough innovations, including a broad portfolio of drugs to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and two jointly developed therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen’s pipeline includes potentially novel therapies in neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialty immunology and rare diseases. In doing so, the company remains focused on its goal of serving humanity through science while promoting a healthier, more sustainable and just world.

Information that may be important to investors is routinely posted on www.biogen.com. For more information about the company, visit biogen.de and also follow Biogen on social media – TwitterLinkedIn, YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “possibly” and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on as reliable information. Such statements always involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the expectations expressed. This can include the following points: meeting clinical study endpoints, granting approvals, the occurrence of adverse safety-related events, competitive conditions, ensuring reimbursement of costs, adverse market and economic conditions, problems with manufacturing processes, dependencies on third parties, including non-compliance with regulatory requirements adverse effects of changes thereto, the effective protection of our intellectual property and the associated costs, and the other risks and uncertainties identified in the most recent quarterly or annual report and other reports filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made are based on current assumptions and expectations and only reflect the status as of the date of this press release. Biogen undertakes no obligation to publicly update the forward-looking statements contained in the press release.

