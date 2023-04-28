“Spiritual Healing Today” / An information brochure from the umbrella organization for Spiritual Healing e. V

Nidda – What is Spiritual Healing? In the 16-page brochure “Spiritual Healing Today” by the umbrella organization Geistiges Heilen e. V., those interested in spiritual, energetic healing methods can learn more. How do spiritual healing methods work? What healing methods are there? Are there studies on Spiritual Healing? What is the legal situation? How do I recognize a reputable healer? DGH members undertake to comply with a code of conduct/ethics. In addition to the fascinating history of the DGH e. V., e.g. B. public relations and consumer protection, readers will also find information about the services for full and supporting members.

On the DGH homepage it is possible to read and download “Spiritual Healing Today” online:

Those who prefer to read the brochure in printed form or display it in their own practice can order free copies from the DGH office.

More information about spiritual healing, the DGH e. V., the statutes, the code of ethics, recognized trainers according to the guidelines of the DGH e. V., local healers and information for patients can be found on the DGH website:

www.dgh-ev.de

Anyone who wants to get to know spiritual healing better is welcome to the 21st DGH Congress of Spiritual Healing invitedthe dated 13.-15. October 2023 takes place. The discounted advance sale starts on May 1, 2023. Information: www.dgh-ev.de

About the DGH e. V

The DGH e. V. has been setting standards for serious behavior by healers since it was founded in 1995. The approximately 3,000 members are committed to a code of ethics.