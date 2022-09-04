“Splatoon 3” (Splatoon 3) is a fast-paced, cute graphics, different weapons and play style, very Nintendo-style Switch dedicated shooting battle game. Since many players have already tried the feel on the eve of the festival, I won’t talk much about the operation feel. Earlier, HK01 to Nintendo HK took the lead in trying the completed version, which has 10 new elements and system upgrades, that is, the trial report.



Splatoon 3 gameplay introduction

The characters in “Sprague 3” are all made of squid. Various weapons will shoot “paint bullets”. Players can freely transform into a humanoid or a squid to dive into the paint. The battle armpit, but it can be resurrected indefinitely, try to make the battlefield full of the color of your team within a limited time, and the side with the highest % of the bill count will be considered the winner.

10 major upgrades of new elements in Splatoon 3

01｜Traditional Chinese culture for the first time in the series



Nintendo has finally cultured “Splatoon 3” in Chinese. The game itself does not need much text, but it is always more convenient and more expressive to have Chinese when talking to NPCs, selecting versions, and selecting weapons.

02｜New weapons “wiper” and “fishing bow”



There are 2 new weapons in this episode: “Fish Hunting Bow” is a 3-way 3-shot bow, but it is more difficult to aim, it is a weapon for masters. The “wiper knife” can not only cut at close range, but also can attack from a long distance with the water point when waving it.

There are 2 new weapons in this episode: “Wiper Blade”, “Fish Hunting Bow”

03｜Three new special weapons



When you dye the battlefield with the color of your own army paint, it will store gas. When the energy meter in the upper right corner of the painting explodes, you can press the right analog stick to activate it. This episode has 3 new “Great Skills”, “Bounce Sonar” uses bounce to generate sonic attacks, summons “Shark Mount” to travel, and the special weapon “Energy Station” can enhance teammates’ abilities in a short time.

Must play Hero Mode!

Finally, I would like to mention that the single-player mode in this episode is really enriched a lot. Novices will play it first to learn how to feel.

Splatoon 3 Switch OLED Edition Console/Accessories Review｜The Eve Festival Trial Event Held

Splatoon 3 Switch OLED theme console ($2740) (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3 Game Information



Supported platform: Nintendo Switch



Genre: Action, Shooting



Release date: 2022/9/9



Publisher: Nintendo



Number of players: 1 person



Network communication number of players: 2~8 people



Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Russian



Required capacity: 6.0GB



Supported Controllers: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller



Play Mode: TV Mode, Desktop Mode, Portable Mode

