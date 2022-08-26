Splatoon 3 (Splatoon 3/Paintball 3) Switch OLED-themed console real machine evaluation｜The key work of Nintendo Switch in September will be the first to launch the “Splatoon 3”-themed special edition Switch console on August 26, HK01 will take the lead The real thing is in hand, and there are “Splatoon 3” accessories launched by Nintendo and HORI in the same field.



The first Nintendo Switch OLED special theme edition console

I didn’t even pay attention to it. It turns out that this is the first time that the SwitchOLED version has released a special theme console. First, the two Joy-Con controllers are colored with rainbow gradients. When you pick up the real thing, you will find that it is very bright. The surface of the handle is matte with dark flowers on it. The pattern is to make the body smooth, and the contrast is very beautiful.

Note that the “Nintendo Switch (OLED style) “Sprague 3″ version console” does not include game software, and all the above consoles, handles, and carrying cases are not limited-quantity products. You can go to the game shop to pre-order now!

Splatoon 3 Switch OLED theme console ($2740) (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

👉When will the iPhone 14 come out | Apple’s conference is suspected to be held on September 7 | Price/color/function announced

As for the back of the main unit, because the newly designed large support frame is used, there is more space to print special patterns. The black in black character pattern is so beautiful! What’s more, its special color TV Dock has gray dark flowers and an eye-catching fluorescent green “paint marks”. The design is simple and durable. ($2740)

The surface of the handle is matte, and the dark pattern on it is glossy, and the contrast is very nice. (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

The “Cuttlefish Metal Ornament” in the picture is an exclusive gift from the nsew Store, an authorized Nintendo retail store. Here’s how to get it.

The “Cuttlefish Metal Ornament” in the picture is an exclusive gift from the nsew Store, an authorized Nintendo retail store. Here’s how to get it. (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

👉iPhone 14 | 7 Tips for Organizing Your Phone’s Memory and Freeing Up Space | Prepare for a new phone

Various details of the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED theme console

Buying the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED version console at the nsew Store (including online and physical stores) authorized by Nintendo will give you 1 pair of “Cuttlefish Metal Ornaments” (1 blue and 1 green). If you buy a “Splatoon 3” themed Switch Pro Controller（$498）Or Nintendo’s “Splatoon 3” host bag（$168）1 capsule will be given(Random color not available / while stocks last)

The “Splatoon 3” version of the Pro handle is also playing with black and dark flowers and electric blue/yellow colors. Note that the metal pendant in the picture is a gift from the nsew store, only 1 piece will be given, while stocks last. ($498)

To protect your device, there’s also a Sprague-Dawley 3 Edition Nintendo Switch Carrying Case, which includes a screen protector. $168

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case Sprague 3 Edition, set includes Legacy/OLED screen protector. $168

“Sprague 3” game software can also be pre-ordered. In addition to the “Sprague 3” storage pouch gift officially sent by Nintendo, ordering the game at the nsew Store will also give you an exquisite “carrying pouch”. Just enough to fit a Switch game box. ($429 / while supplies last)

If you order a game at the nsew Store, you will receive a beautiful “carry bag” (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

The upper left corner of the picture is the official storage bag gift from Nintendo, and the right side is the nsew store limited gift. The two small cuttlefish are a gift from the purchase of the main unit/hand control/machine case. The full set will show you the proportions. (Photo by Zhong Shijie)

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3 Game Information



Supported platform: Nintendo Switch



Genre: Action, Shooting



Release date: 2022/9/9



Publisher: Nintendo



Number of players: 1 person



Network communication number of players: 2~8 people



Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Russian



Required capacity: 6.0GB



Supported Controllers: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller



Play Mode: TV Mode, Desktop Mode, Portable Mode



The same scene: Nintendo authorized the HORI version of “Splatoon 3 Sambo”

HORI, a well-known accessories manufacturer, obtained the copyright of Splatoon 3 and launched three products: the case ($188), the main unit charging stand ($128), and the wired earphone ($268). The reporter took it and felt that the case is very good. It has a host support frame and multiple game card storage bags, which are practical. (Note that the HORI version of the accessories does not come with a free gift)

👉Bluetooth Speaker｜Sony SRS-XG300 Review｜ 20 Bluetooth Speakers Report of the Consumer Council

“Eve Festival” Reminder Decision | Nintendo invites you to try “Splatoon 3” early

In order to warm up for the launch of “Splatoon 3” on September 9th (Friday), Nintendo announced that “Splatoon 3” will be held on August 28th (Sunday) 8:00-20:00 (Hong Kong time). Players can experience the fun and charm of the game first through the “Eve Festival”!

Nintendo announced that it will hold “Sprague 3” “Eve Festival” on August 28 (Sun) 8:00-20:00 (Hong Kong time)

In the “Eve Festival”, players will be divided into 3 factions to compete in the “Festival Tournament”. Players will form a team of 4 with their peers from the same faction and fight against their opponents. For 6 hours in the first half of the event, players will have a 4-player team “Battle of the Land”; in the second half of the 6 hours, they will play “Tri-color Treasure Battle”! The theme of the eve festival is “Which one is the strongest? Scissors vs Rock vs Paper”, I wonder which team will win in the end?

For 6 hours in the first half of the event, players will have a 4-player team “Battle of the Land”; in the second half of the 6 hours, they will play the “Tri-color Treasure Battle”.

👉Evangelion theatrical version will be released in Hong Kong on 8.18 | Review the plot before admission | Must watch Anno Documentary