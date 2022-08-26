Listen to the audio version of the article

Splatoon is Nintendo’s second shooter. No blood, no violence, just color, speed and strategy. A lot of strategy because it is not a rose water game, you need concentration and reflexes. Especially now that it has opened its doors in a serious way to multiplayer, also adding the competitive mode. You will therefore find more weapons (the bow and blades are added), more scenarios (12) and two years of support which means additional free content. The most awaited novelty, however, is in online multiplayer the possibility of joining a team with your friends (before there was not). It is played four against four, communicated via voice chat through the Nintendo app but an online subscription is required. We previewed it to get a taste of the game. Here are our impressions

What we liked.

Splatoon is an atypical shooter. You don’t just run, take cover, aim and shoot. When you turn into a squid you navigate in ink, to win you have to study the map but above all you have to be fast. Very fast. Anyone who played Splatoon 2 five years ago will find nothing new. in terms of game modes. The two new weapons (the squid and the wiper) promise to make the single player adventure more varied while the skills make the gameplay more varied. In this new adventure, in fact, you climb the walls, you have a new technique that allows you to sprint along a wall to climb in an instant and you have the screw that consists of a jump and a sudden 180 ° inversion while you swims in the paint. So to be synthetic, the most convincing part seems once again the gamplay, one of a kind.

What we didn’t like.

Nintendo never changes its games. The bare minimum changes them, especially in the case of a franchise like Splatoon that has sold 19 million copies (five on Wii U which, however, had an installed base of only 13 million units). The developers have focused on online, and in particular on the multiplayer mode that has been the Achilles heel of Nintendo’s videogame production from the beginning. With Splatoon 3 the intention is to push on the front of competitive games and on that of online subscriptions (30 days at a cost of 3.99 euros and one year at 19.99 euros). It will be interesting to see if the servers will hold up to day one and if the service has been boosted enough to handle game traffic. Splatoon remember is a shooter. No lag or slowdowns are allowed.