news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

： ： Jonas Mäki – Gamereactor.cn

Many of us have dreamed of a new dividing cell for years. We’ve only gotten smaller cameos from Sam Fisher so far, but in 2020, Facebook and Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell VR for the Oculus VR platform.

While it’s certainly not what most fans want, beggars can’t be pickers, and there’s still some hype surrounding the project. But unfortunately, we seem to be back to nothing, as Ubisoft confirmed in tonight’s quarterly earnings report that Splinter Cell VR was officially canceled for no solid explanation other than financial reasons.

While that’s pretty disappointing, it’s worth remembering that Ubisoft is currently working on a remake of the original Splinter Cell, so it looks like we’ll end up with Sam Fisher’s fix.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here